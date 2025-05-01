Custom Air Residential Unveils Brand Evolution, Strengthening Commitment to Customer Comfort -- While Custom Air Commercial Joins Forces with Air Force One

"This transformation ensures that our customers can engage with us anytime, anywhere, and on any device." – Tracy Miller, Vice President of Sales and Marketing Post this

A Fresh Look, Same Trusted Service

The evolution of Custom Air includes a refreshed brand identity, a redesigned workspace, and a modernized digital experience. The company is updating its logo and tagline—maintaining the familiar "C" and "A" while introducing a breath of fresh air. Additionally, customers will soon see a new TV commercial featuring Custom Air's new jingle, making it easier than ever to remember who to call when comfort matters most.

"We're not changing who we are—we're strengthening who we are," said Ben Mangon, Vice President of Operations. "From updating our offices to improving how we interact with customers, every enhancement is focused on making Custom Air better for those we serve."

Enhancing Customer Experience

Recognizing the importance of a seamless customer journey, Custom Air is launching a fully revamped website designed with a mobile-first mindset. The updated platform will make it easier than ever for customers to:

Get free estimates for HVAC system replacements

Purchase air filters

Buy and renew maintenance agreements

Schedule maintenance appointments (coming soon)

Receive quotes for water heater replacements (coming soon)

"At Custom Air, we are always looking for ways to improve our customer experience," said Tracy Miller, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "This transformation ensures that our customers can engage with us anytime, anywhere, and on any device—while still receiving the top-tier service they've come to expect."

Looking Ahead

As Custom Air enters this exciting new chapter, its core values remain unchanged. The company is committed to maintaining its high standards of service, reliability, and customer satisfaction while evolving to meet the needs of a new generation.

"It's not a new company—it's a stronger one," said Pat Halaiko, President of Custom Air. "With nearly 50 years behind us, we're preparing for the next 50."

About Custom Air

Since 1976, Custom Air has been a leader in heating and cooling solutions, serving homes and businesses with integrity, expertise, and an unwavering commitment to customer comfort. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Custom Air provides HVAC installations, repairs, and maintenance with a focus on innovation and quality service.

For more information, visit www.customairco.com.

