Custom Air Residential Unveils Brand Evolution, Strengthening Commitment to Customer Comfort -- While Custom Air Commercial Joins Forces with Air Force One

As it approaches its 50th anniversary, Custom Air unveils a refreshed brand identity, modernized digital platform, and revamped customer experience initiatives. The company also announces its Commercial division's merger with Air Force One to better serve the HVAC needs of Central Ohio's businesses. With these changes, Custom Air reaffirms its commitment to quality service and customer comfort while preparing for future growth.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Custom Air, a trusted leader in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions since 1976, is proud to announce a major brand evolution that honors its legacy while propelling the company into the future. As the company approaches its 50th anniversary, it is implementing key updates to its brand identity, facilities, and digital presence to enhance customer experience while maintaining the same dedication to quality and service that has defined Custom Air for nearly five decades.
At the same time, Custom Air's Commercial Business is becoming part of the Air Force One brand—a move designed to combine forces and resources to provide an even higher level of service to the commercial HVAC industry in Central Ohio. This strategic union is set to bolster both companies' abilities to address the evolving needs of commercial clients, delivering innovative, efficient, and reliable HVAC solutions.
A Fresh Look, Same Trusted Service
The evolution of Custom Air includes a refreshed brand identity, a redesigned workspace, and a modernized digital experience. The company is updating its logo and tagline—maintaining the familiar "C" and "A" while introducing a breath of fresh air. Additionally, customers will soon see a new TV commercial featuring Custom Air's new jingle, making it easier than ever to remember who to call when comfort matters most.
"We're not changing who we are—we're strengthening who we are," said Ben Mangon, Vice President of Operations. "From updating our offices to improving how we interact with customers, every enhancement is focused on making Custom Air better for those we serve."
Enhancing Customer Experience
Recognizing the importance of a seamless customer journey, Custom Air is launching a fully revamped website designed with a mobile-first mindset. The updated platform will make it easier than ever for customers to:
- Get free estimates for HVAC system replacements
- Purchase air filters
- Buy and renew maintenance agreements
- Schedule maintenance appointments (coming soon)
- Receive quotes for water heater replacements (coming soon)
"At Custom Air, we are always looking for ways to improve our customer experience," said Tracy Miller, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "This transformation ensures that our customers can engage with us anytime, anywhere, and on any device—while still receiving the top-tier service they've come to expect."
Looking Ahead
As Custom Air enters this exciting new chapter, its core values remain unchanged. The company is committed to maintaining its high standards of service, reliability, and customer satisfaction while evolving to meet the needs of a new generation.
"It's not a new company—it's a stronger one," said Pat Halaiko, President of Custom Air. "With nearly 50 years behind us, we're preparing for the next 50."
About Custom Air
Since 1976, Custom Air has been a leader in heating and cooling solutions, serving homes and businesses with integrity, expertise, and an unwavering commitment to customer comfort. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Custom Air provides HVAC installations, repairs, and maintenance with a focus on innovation and quality service.
For more information, visit www.customairco.com.
Media Contact
Tracy Miller, Custom Air, 1 614-522-2958, [email protected]
Morgan Patch, Air Force One, 1 (614) 973-5799, [email protected]
SOURCE Custom Air
