Custom Children's Furniture: Meet Brooklyn, NY Furniture Maker Casa Kids

Premium children's furniture maker in Brooklyn, NY features collection of custom kids beds and more designed to save space.
BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nestled into the neighborhood of Red Hook in Brooklyn is the warehouse that is home to Casa Kids. Driven by the vision of founder and designer Roberto Gil, Casa Kids collection of custom children's furniture highlights a need for premium furniture that is designed to meet the needs of growing children and families, while also saving space.
Made with sustainable materials, all of Casa Kids' furniture is made by a small team of woodworkers in its Brooklyn warehouse. From the its versatile collection of kids bunk beds to loft beds and even modular desks, the team at Casa Kids has designed a unique and inspiring children's furniture line.
In addition to the existing designs they carry, Casa Kids also offers consultations to local and regional customers to map out custom room builds that solve the unique problems urban living brings in cities like New York. Once the custom room is planned out to the customers exact needs, the Casa team builds and then delivers and installs the custom room - making it a seamless experience for the customer.
Whether you're in the NYC area or are looking to shop online for some of the finest custom children's furniture, Casa Kids can meet the furniture needs of your kids and family.
Visit casakids.com to learn more.
