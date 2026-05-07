Custom Coolers, LLC Launches New Website to Better Serve Businesses Seeking Custom and Ready-to-Install Walk-In Coolers and Freezers

"Our new website reflects the way we already do business: direct, practical, and focused on helping each customer get the right cold storage solution for their operation." Post this

The site also introduces a more streamlined way for customers to review the company's ready-to-install inventory. Businesses looking for faster cold storage solutions can now browse in-stock walk-in coolers and freezers in standard sizes, with options to purchase box-only units or units that include remote refrigeration systems. Optional membrane roof caps are also available for each unit.

"Our new website reflects the way we already do business: direct, practical, and focused on helping each customer get the right cold storage solution for their operation," said Tyler LaSerra of Custom Coolers, LLC. "Whether a customer needs a fully custom walk-in cooler, a walk-in freezer, replacement equipment, or an in-stock unit that can move quickly, the website gives them a better starting point and a clearer path to working with our team."

The updated website also highlights what Custom Coolers describes as "The Custom Coolers Difference," including ETL-approved and DOE-compliant walk-ins, premium insulation with foamed-in place polyurethane, custom made to order walk-ins, and durable construction designed for commercial performance.

In addition to product information, the new website helps modernize the customer experience by making key information easier to access online and via AI systems. Visitors can learn more about Custom Coolers' family-owned approach, direct-from-the-manufacturer process, in-house installation support, and delivery handled by the company's own driver rather than third-party freight companies.

The new website launch supports Custom Coolers' continued growth while preserving the personal service and direct communication that have shaped the company's reputation. The company's Fort Worth facility is located at 5609 Azle Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas 76114.

About Custom Coolers, LLC

Custom Coolers, LLC is a family-owned and operated company based in Fort Worth, Texas, specializing in the manufacturing of walk-in coolers, walk-in freezers, and commercial refrigeration solutions. The company serves businesses across industries including restaurants, convenience stores, grocery chains, food processing plants, commercial kitchens, and food service operations. Custom Coolers manufactures durable, reliable, and efficient cold storage units built to fit each customer's space, workflow, and refrigeration needs.

Media Contact

Tyler LaSerra, Custom Coolers LLC, 1 817-626-3737, [email protected], https://customcoolers.net/

SOURCE Custom Coolers LLC