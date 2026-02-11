Customer Data Alliance and CDP Institute Release New CDP Industry Update

"What's changing isn't whether CDPs matter, it's where responsibility for customer context sits." Post this

The data shows that AI is not collapsing the CDP category or accelerating consolidation. Instead, it is reinforcing the separation between integrated CDP platforms and warehouse-native customer data architectures.

"What's changing isn't whether CDPs matter, it's where responsibility for customer context sits," said Chris Adelman, CEO of the Customer Data Alliance. "Some organizations are centralizing that responsibility inside integrated platforms, while others are anchoring it in their data infrastructure. The market is supporting both."

Key observations from the Update

Delivery-oriented CDPs were the fastest-growing category, with 3.3% growth, reflecting continued demand for AI-enabled decisioning, orchestration, and campaign delivery capabilities within a single vendor environment.

Composable, or warehouse-native, CDP vendors recorded 7.8% organic employment growth, nearly six times the industry average of 1.3%. This growth reflects a sustained shift of core customer data services into enterprise cloud data warehouses, where data is governed and reused across marketing, analytics, and operations.

Integrated CDPs now account for a dominant share of employment and funding, reflecting the continued embedding of CDP capabilities within broader software platforms rather than standalone products.

Market concentration remains high and stable. A small group of large vendors continues to account for 67% of CDP employment and 73% of total funding, levels that have remained consistent across recent updates, indicating durable scale advantages rather than a winner-take-all dynamic.

Methodology

The CDP Industry Update is based on a longitudinal dataset maintained continuously since 2017. This edition reflects information gathered and validated in January 2026, tracking vendor participation, employment, funding, acquisitions, geographic distribution, and deployment models using consistent inclusion criteria and classification frameworks.

Availability

The full report includes detailed analysis of industry revenue trends, employment dynamics, funding activity, growth rates by CDP type, and a comprehensive listing of CDP vendors.

About the CDP Institute and the Customer Data Alliance

The CDP Institute and the Customer Data Alliance are vendor-neutral organizations dedicated to improving how enterprises evaluate, deploy, and operationalize customer data platforms and related data-driven technologies. Together, they provide research, education, and longitudinal market analysis to help enterprises, vendors, analysts, and policymakers understand how the CDP market is evolving in practice and why certain deployment models persist and scale.

