Customer loyalty leaders join Loyalty360's new Advisory Board

Loyalty360, the only independent professional association for customer loyalty, forms Advisory Board of industry leaders to shape the future of customer loyalty.

CINCINNATI, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loyalty360 is proud to announce the members of its new Advisory Board.

The Loyalty360 Advisory Board is a diverse group of executive-level brand marketers and trusted supplier partners, each recognized for their knowledge and expertise in the world of customer loyalty, experience, and engagement.

Advisory Board members collaborate with Loyalty360 leadership and its member community to explore emerging trends, set industry benchmarks, and foster cooperation within the customer loyalty industry.

Loyalty360 Advisory Board members include:

Bank of America - John Sellers , SVP, Rewards Executive

, SVP, Rewards Executive Hilton - Brad Anderson , VP, Hilton Honors Program

, VP, Hilton Honors Program American Eagle Outfitters - Chad Nikola , Sr. Director of Customer Retention

, Sr. Director of Customer Retention The Vitamin Shoppe - Karen Szarvas , Sr. Director of CRM and Loyalty

, Sr. Director of CRM and Loyalty Accor - Sabrina Lillew , VP of Loyalty Programs & Partnerships, North & Central America

, VP of Loyalty Programs & Partnerships, North & Signet Jewelers - Tammy Lucas , VP and Commercial Leader – Loyalty

, VP and Commercial Leader – Loyalty Cinemark - Andrew Sonnichsen , VP, Loyalty, Gift Card, & Customer Insight

, VP, Loyalty, Gift Card, & Customer Insight Margaritaville - Claudia Infante , Chief Data Officer

, Chief Data Officer Parkland - Michael McDowell , VP – Loyalty and Partnerships

, VP – Loyalty and Partnerships Food Lion - Neil Norman , Director of Loyalty & CPG Marketing Partnerships

, Director of Loyalty & CPG Marketing Partnerships Rite Aid - John Giaquinto , VP of Loyalty, Personalization, and Analytics

, VP of Loyalty, Personalization, and Analytics Amtrak - Vicky Radke , Sr. Director of Loyalty Marketing and CRM

, Sr. Director of Loyalty Marketing and CRM Cracker Barrel - Amy Barnett , VP of Loyalty and Digital Experience

, VP of Loyalty and Digital Experience AutoZone - Bernny Pawlak , Sr. Director of CRM and Loyalty Marketing

The Loyalty360 Advisory Board, in coordination with Loyalty360, will oversee five Member Committees, each dedicated to a key area identified by Loyalty360 members:

Standards and Benchmarks

Continuing Education and Mentorship/Peer Groups

Program Strategy and Organizational Best Practices

Next-Generation Loyalty

Marketing and Communications

"The Loyalty360 Advisory Board reflects the profound importance of collaboration and shared expertise in strengthening the customer loyalty industry," said Mark Johnson, CEO, Loyalty360. "Many within the industry have voiced a significant need for benchmarks, shared definitions, continuing education, mentorship, research, and more. This board is a milestone in our commitment to elevating the role of customer loyalty in today's business world."

For more information on Loyalty360, the Loyalty360 Advisory Board, Committees, membership, and more, please contact us or visit Loyalty360.org.

About Loyalty360

Loyalty360 is the only independent community for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders.

