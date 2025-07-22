Customer Response Summit (CRS) to Ignite CX Innovation in San Diego, September 17-19, 2025

"Our CRS theme reflects the spirit that has driven our community from the very beginning. As we mark 15 years, we're not just celebrating where we've been, we're setting the tone for the next 15 years in the CX industry." — Susan McDaniel, Co-Founder and COO, Execs In The Know Post this

Building on this milestone, the Summit brings senior customer experience leaders together for bold ideas, real-world strategies, and meaningful connections. The agenda features keynote presentations from leading brands, panel discussions on today's top CX challenges, and an impactful case study highlighting measurable success.

Breakout sessions, including hands-on workshops, Tech Forums, and Shop Talks, offer actionable takeaways for immediate application. Networking continues beyond the stage, with curated events like the Networking Nightcap, Welcome Reception, Innovations Lab & Cocktail Hour, and a high-energy Evening Event, all designed to foster genuine connection and community.

"Our CRS theme reflects the spirit that has driven our community from the very beginning. As we mark 15 years, we're not just celebrating where we've been, we're setting the tone for the next 15 years. This is a space where leaders come together to challenge assumptions, share transformative ideas, and build lasting relationships. With an incredible lineup of keynote speakers and engaging sessions, CRS San Diego promises to inspire bold action across the CX landscape."

Featured Keynote Speakers:

Maureen Barnett , Vice President, Global Fan Experience at Fanatics, will present "More Than a Game: Creating Legendary CX One Fan at a Time," showcasing how emotional connections transform customer interactions.

, Vice President, Global Fan Experience at Fanatics, will present "More Than a Game: Creating Legendary CX One Fan at a Time," showcasing how emotional connections transform customer interactions. Travis Brown , Senior Director, Campus Teams at CCV, delivers "The Power of Perspective: Leading with Clarity and Courage in a Distracted World," highlighting strategies for clear and courageous leadership.

, Senior Director, Campus Teams at CCV, delivers "The Power of Perspective: Leading with Clarity and Courage in a Distracted World," highlighting strategies for clear and courageous leadership. Kimberly Dorsett, Executive Vice President, Head of Truist Care Centers at Truist, presents "From Contact Center to Experience Center: The Truist Transformation," exploring how Truist's care-first mindset, powered by AI and innovation, reshapes frontline engagement.

Dawn Spring , Senior Vice President, Global Member Support at Peloton, offers insights in "Elevating the Ride: The Journey to Best-in-Class Peloton Member Services," detailing Peloton's transformative member support journey.

Conference Details:

Event: Customer Response Summit (CRS)

Dates: September 17-19, 2025

Location: San Diego, California

Theme: Fueling the Future of CX: Curiosity, Courage, Connection

Registration: Open now at https://execsintheknow.com/events/customer-response-summit-sandiego-2025/register-2/ and Early Bird rates expire August 14, 2025

About Execs In The Know:

Execs In The Know brings together customer experience (CX) leaders from across industries in an effort to advance the conversation and set a new agenda for delivering amazing experiences for consumers. As a global community of the brightest minds in CX, Execs In The Know provides opportunities to learn, share, network, and engage to innovate. Operating under the motto, "Leaders Learning from Leaders," Execs In The Know facilitates many opportunities for community engagement, such as its bi-annual national Customer Response Summit and private, online community, Know It All "KIA." There are also exclusive, laser-focused engagements like industry briefings and executive roundtables. Execs In The Know also guides and informs the industry with a rich tapestry of CX-related content that includes CX Insight magazine, industry research, webinars, blogs, and much more.

