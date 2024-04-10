Customer Service Stars Shine Bright: 102 Winners Announced in 2024 Excellence Awards

The Business Intelligence Group recognizes the top companies, executives, and products leading the way in customer service excellence in 2024. This year's winners include those who are transforming the customer experience in today's online-driven economy.
PHILADELPHIA, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's digital economy, where customer experience is paramount, businesses that prioritize exceptional customer service are more likely to thrive. The Business Intelligence Group recognizes this with their annual Excellence in Customer Service Awards program, honoring the companies, executives, and products leading the way in the industry. Today we are honored to announce the 102 customer service stars who are shining bright and improve customer outcomes.
"In today's digital world, exceptional customer service is no longer a differentiator, it's a necessity. A recent study found that 67% of customers recommend products or services to others after a great customer experience, highlighting the measurable impact of prioritizing customer satisfaction," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We're thrilled to recognize the 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Award winners who are setting the standard for building trust and loyalty with their customers."
The 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Awards winners are:
Consultant of the Year
- Naga Simhadri Apparao Polireddi, IKON Tech Solutions LLC
Executive of the Year
- George Grinnell, WatchGuard Technologies
- Savita Jones, HGS
- Deven Lindemann, Datasite
- Rommel Regino, Inspiro
- David Taylor, Exegy
- Matthew Walker, Fortitude Family Office, LLC
Front-line Pro of The Year
- Jose Quesada, Technical Services Engineer, Axis Communications
- Suresh Kumar, Client Success Manager, NTT Global Data Centers
Manager of the Year
- Catrina Sledge, Eaton
- Mark Allan Marra, Watchguard Technologies
Organization of the Year
Micro - 10 or fewer employees
- Blueswipe
- Northwest Escrow
Very Small - 11-100 employees
- Arch Insurance Solutions
- BotBuilders Inc.
- CM Heating
- East Valley Water District
- FluentStream
- FOTILE America LLC
- fullthrottle.ai
- Go Flooring/Go Bath
- Honey Do Men
- Little Spoon
- mabl
- Makers Nutrition
- MyFBAPrep
- Omnira Software
- Organ Recovery Systems
- PayJunction
Small - 100-999 employees
- Aisera
- AG1
- Automation Anywhere
- Basys
- Broadvoice
- Cord Blood Registry
- Crown Laboratories, Inc.
- Cymbiotika
- DailyPay
- Daversa Partners
- DiscoverCars.com
- Ethoca by Mastercard
- Exegy
- Health Advocate
- Hometap
- Jarrett
- Kasasa
- Payroc
- Propeller Aero
- PURE Insurance
- RHR International
- Ware2Go, a UPS Company
Medium - 1000-9,999 employees
- BMO Virtual Connect
- Constant Contact
- EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care
- EngageSmart
- isolved
- Kodak Alaris
- ModMed®
- Paycom
- Primerica
- ShipMonk
- Springfield Clinic
- St. James's Place (SJP)
- Starkey
- TriNet
- Vellea Global
- Vertafore
- WatchGuard Technologies
- Zayo Group
Large - More than 10,000 employees
- HGS
- TELUS International
Outsource Partner of the Year
- Everise
- Inspiro
- SupportYourApp
- InclusionCloud
- Omni Interactions
- Solution Builders, Inc.
Technology of the Year
- ADP® API Central
- HP Support YouTube Channel
- ibex
- Roboworx
- Samsung Electronics of America
- BoldDesk by Syncfusion
- Freshworks Inc
- INFUSE Demand Accelerator
- Verint Open CCaaS Platform
- AdCellerant
- CharmHealth
- Jane App
- Arya by Leoforce
- The Kantata Professional Services Cloud
- Atlantic.Net
- Tethr
- TOOTRiS Child Care On-Demand
Transformation of the Year
- Mastercard
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Sunrun
- Trek Bicycle Corporation
- Verizon Connect
- Signia
- Weave
- Talkmobile
This year's judges also recognized the following companies as finalists:
- Automation Anywhere
- Banyan Technology
- BlackCloak
- Datasite Assist
- Dental Boutique
- Endurance Warranty Services
- Energy Ogre
- Esker Customer Inquiry Management Solution
- Experior Financial Group Inc.
- GoCo.io
- Gurtam (Wialon fleet management platform)
- Lawmatics
- Loadsmart
- Merchology
- Phoenix Energy Technologies
- Simple Syllabus
- Skyhigh Security
- Smarty
- Verisk Analytics
- Whatfix Digital Adoption Platform
- Zephyr, an Informa Company
For more information about the Excellence in Customer Service visit https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/excellence-in-customer-service-awards.
About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
