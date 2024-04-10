Customer Service Stars Shine Bright: 102 Winners Announced in 2024 Excellence Awards

The Business Intelligence Group recognizes the top companies, executives, and products leading the way in customer service excellence in 2024. This year's winners include those who are transforming the customer experience in today's online-driven economy.

PHILADELPHIA, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's digital economy, where customer experience is paramount, businesses that prioritize exceptional customer service are more likely to thrive. The Business Intelligence Group recognizes this with their annual Excellence in Customer Service Awards program, honoring the companies, executives, and products leading the way in the industry. Today we are honored to announce the 102 customer service stars who are shining bright and improve customer outcomes.