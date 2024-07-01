Customer Technologies Evangelist Martin Schneider Joins Constellation Research as Vice President and Principal Analyst

"We're excited to bring Martin on board for his expertise, thought leadership, and diligence in covering customer facing technologies and industry leading topics on revenue and growth." Post this

"I am thrilled to be joining such an incredible team of forward-thinking analysts and visionaries," said Schneider. "It is a very exciting time in the world of front office software: as artificial intelligence and a renewed focus on growth across all customer lifecycle touch points has resulted in a new wave of innovation. I am eager to help advise both technology practitioners and providers alike through these new, uncharted waters."

Schneider started his career as a journalist covering B2B technologies, and quickly transitioned into a leading analyst covering application software for the 451 Group in NYC, where he specialized in CRM, marketing automation, and business intelligence and analytics technologies. As a former Head of Research at ANNUITAS, a leading go-to-market consultancy and advisory firm, Martin has consistently driven revenue growth and product strategy.

"In the ever-confusing world of influencers, bloggers, and media personalities all attempting to conduct research and analysis, our clients expect trusted voices and industry experience in their analysts," noted R "Ray" Wang, CEO and founder of Constellation Research. "We're excited to bring Martin on board for his expertise, thought leadership, and diligence in covering customer facing technologies and industry leading topics on revenue and growth. As AI permeates the technology landscape, our clients seek thoughtful and critical analysis in separating the hype from the reality. You can expect Martin to be on top of each trend and making sense of what buyers want and what vendors need to know in their roadmaps."

After analyzing various go-to-market strategies of dozens of technology vendors, Schneider made the move to the vendor side, where he led successful go-to-market teams for several startups and established tech providers, including SugarCRM, Basho Technologies, Caspio, and SupportLogic.

At Constellation Research, Schneider will merge his two passions in producing research and analysis around modern go-to-market and growth strategies for a broad set of B2B professionals.

