Customers Can Buy the 2024 Toyota GR86 at Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville in Vacaville, California

Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville has added the 2024 Toyota GR86 to its inventory.

VACAVILLE, Calif., July 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville is thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated 2024 Toyota GR86 is now available at their dealership at 500 Orange Dr., Vacaville, CA 95687. This latest addition to the Toyota brand's impressive lineup promises to deliver an exhilarating driving experience, excellently combining performance, style and cutting-edge technology.

The 2024 Toyota GR86 is engineered for enthusiasts who crave control and excitement. Whether drivers opt for the 6-speed manual transmission with its short-throw shifter or the 6-speed automatic with Dynamic Rev Management and paddle shifters, the GR86 is ready for every twist and turn. The 2.4-liter flat-four boxer engine, producing 228 hp and 184 lb.-ft. of torque, ensures a thrilling 0-60 acceleration, enhanced by a linear torque curve for a more usable powerband.

The Gazoo Racing (GR) division of Toyota has meticulously crafted the GR86, testing it extensively to meet the high standards of motorsport. With its dual chrome-tipped exhaust, track-tuned suspension and Torsen® limited-slip differential, the GR86 dominates the track and provides a riveting driving experience. The aerodynamic front fenders with functional air vents, combined with the front-engine and rear-wheel-drive layout, optimize stability and turning performance.

The interior of the 2024 GR86 is as impressive as its performance. Standard features include an all-black leather-trimmed steering wheel, leather-trimmed seats, a dual-zone automatic climate control system and a digital instrument display that offers vital information at a glance. The 8-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility ensures drivers stay connected while on the go.

Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville invites prospective buyers to experience the 2024 Toyota GR86 firsthand. Automotive enthusiasts are encouraged to visit the dealership to explore the sleek design, advanced features and superior performance of this remarkable sports car. For more information or to schedule a test drive, shoppers can contact Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville at 707-446-7000 or visit their website.

