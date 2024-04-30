Customers Can Get a Used 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L in Rochester, NY

Auction Direct USA Brings Used 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L for its Customer

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auction Direct USA is thrilled to announce the availability of a meticulously maintained 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L. Positioned as a premier destination for quality used vehicles, the dealership continues to uphold its commitment to providing customers with exceptional options and ensuring a seamless car-buying experience.

The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L is a testament to luxury and practicality. It offers families a spacious and comfortable ride packed with advanced features. From its sleek exterior design to its refined interior, this vehicle epitomizes sophistication and functionality.

Powered by a potent yet fuel-efficient engine, the 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L delivers a responsive driving experience ideal for daily commutes, family adventures and more. Offering generous cargo space and flexible seating arrangements, it caters to the diverse needs of modern families, prioritizing both comfort and convenience.

New features include an in-cabin air-filtration system and an optional Amazon Fire TV, which allows passengers to stream movies and TV shows through the rear-seat entertainment systems. The hybrid model boasts a Max Regeneration indicator for the gauge cluster and Silver Mist joins the color palette.

The midrange Touring L model offers impressive features, including a heated steering wheel, perforated leather upholstery, heated front seats and 18-inch wheels. Drivers can stick with front-wheel drive or opt for the all-wheel-drive option

Auction Direct USA ensures that every vehicle undergoes a rigorous inspection process to guarantee quality and reliability, providing customers with peace of mind. Known for their transparency and integrity, they offer comprehensive vehicle history reports, empowering customers to make informed decisions.

For added assurance, the dealership also provides comprehensive vehicle protection plans with various extended warranty options tailored to individual needs. Transparent pricing and no hidden fees are part of the streamlined experience at Auction Direct USA's Express Car-Buying Facility.

Prospective buyers can schedule vehicle delivery or visit the dealership, located at 6520 NY-96, Victor, Rochester, New York, for an in-person experience. For more details and to explore the inventory, customers can visit the website at https://www.auctiondirectusa.com/ or contact the sales team at 844-287-5491.

