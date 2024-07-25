Customers Can Get a Used Kia Forte at Auction Direct USA in Rochester, NY

Auction Direct USA Brings Used Kia Forte for its Customer in Rochester, NY

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auction Direct USA is thrilled to announce the availability of high-quality used Kia Forte models at their Rochester location. Known for offering top-notch used vehicles, Auction Direct USA is committed to delivering excellent options and an enjoyable car-buying experience.

The Kia Forte stands out for its sleek design, fuel efficiency, and advanced features. Ideal for both city driving and longer trips, the Forte provides a reliable and stylish ride. Its comfortable interior, intuitive technology, and impressive safety features make it a popular choice among drivers.

Equipped with a responsive engine, the Kia Forte ensures a smooth and efficient drive. It offers ample cargo space and modern amenities, making it a versatile vehicle for various lifestyles. The Forte's user-friendly infotainment system, comfortable seating, and advanced safety systems enhance the driving experience.

Auction Direct USA ensures that every used Kia Forte undergoes a thorough inspection process to guarantee quality and reliability. Known for transparency, they provide comprehensive vehicle history reports, allowing customers to make well-informed decisions.

To enhance customer satisfaction, the dealership offers extensive vehicle protection plans and various extended warranty options. Transparent pricing and no hidden fees are part of the streamlined experience at Auction Direct USA's Express Car-Buying Facility.

Customers can schedule vehicle delivery or visit the dealership, located at 6520 NY-96, Victor, Rochester, New York, for an in-person experience. For more details and to explore the inventory, visit https://www.auctiondirectusa.com/ or contact the sales team at 844-287-5491.

Media Contact

Tony Kicinski, Auction Direct USA, 844-678-8048, [email protected], https://www.auctiondirectusa.com/

SOURCE Auction Direct USA