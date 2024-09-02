Customers Can Now Buy 2025 Hyundai Models in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

The Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships has added the 2025 Hyundai Kona, 2025 Hyundai Palisade, 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz, 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe, 2025 Hyundai Sonata and 2025 Hyundai Tucson to its inventory.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo., Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships is thrilled to announce the arrival of the 2025 Hyundai models, now available at their location in Cape Girardeau, MO. With an impressive lineup that includes the 2025 Hyundai Kona, 2025 Hyundai Palisade, 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz, 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe, 2025 Hyundai Sonata and 2025 Hyundai Tucson, customers can experience the latest in the Hyundai brand's innovation, performance and design.

Shoppers looking to make a bold statement can opt for the 2025 Hyundai Kona. With its energetic styling and spacious interior with cutting-edge technology, it does just that. For customers looking for premium features, the Kona Limited trim offers Remote Smart Parking Assist and Blind-Spot View Monitor as standard. The N Line and Limited trims also come with the convenience of Hyundai Digital Key 2. With an EPA-estimated range of up to 261 miles, the 2025 Kona Electric is ready for any adventure, powered by an impressive 201 horsepower.

For those who need space and luxury, the 2025 Hyundai Palisade offers three rows of comfort and advanced safety features. The Palisade boasts tranquility, with features like intelligent, navigation-based cruise control and noise-suppressing technology. The power-folding third row and massaging seats ensure travels are relaxing and enjoyable.

Additionally, the 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz combines the best of an SUV and an open-bed vehicle, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts and DIYers. With features like underfloor storage that doubles as a cooler, a 115-volt power outlet and a lockable tonneau cover, the Santa Cruz is versatile enough to handle any adventure. Its turbocharged engine with HTRAC All-Wheel Drive offers exceptional control and power, with a towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds.

The completely redesigned 2025 Hyundai Santa Fe offers rugged beauty and practical features like dual wireless phone chargers and a full-display digital rearview mirror. Its second-row captain's chairs and UV-C sterilization compartment make it as functional as it is stylish.

For sedan enthusiasts, the 2025 Hyundai Sonata now boasts a refreshed, ultramodern design with advanced tech features like a panoramic curved display that merges the 12.3-inch touchscreen with a digital instrument cluster. The Sonata N Line delivers thrilling performance with a 290-horsepower turbocharged engine.

Moreover, the popular 2025 Hyundai Tucson is all about adventure, with bold styling and innovations like Remote Smart Parking Assist, HTRAC All-Wheel Drive and plenty of cargo space. This SUV's effortless blend of tech and capability makes it a top choice for those who love both the city and the great outdoors.

Prospective buyers can explore these 2025 Hyundai models by visiting the Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships at 386 Siemers Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.

