Customers Can Now Buy 2025 Kia Models in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Excitement is in the air as the highly anticipated 2025 Kia lineup rolls into the Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships. Known for their innovation, style and reliability, the latest vehicles rolled out by Kia are ready to redefine the driving experience for customers in Southeast Missouri and beyond.

This year's lineup brings something for everyone. The 2025 Kia Carnival MPV has been reimagined with a turbo-hybrid engine delivering 242 horsepower and an EPA-estimated combined 33 mpg. With its bold design and cutting-edge Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), this multipurpose vehicle is perfect for families who want luxury and efficiency.

For those seeking compact excellence, the all-new Kia K4 redefines the sedan segment. Offering class-leading rear legroom and headroom, a nearly 30-inch digital cockpit display and Digital Key 2.0 technology, the K4 combines comfort and innovation effortlessly. Two engine options, including a turbocharged 190 horsepower powertrain, ensure thrilling performance on every drive.

SUV enthusiasts will find much to love in the revamped 2025 Kia Telluride and Sorento. The Telluride boasts enhanced towing capacity of up to 5,500 lbs. on its X-Pro AWD trim, while new interior features such as embossed seats and a Terracotta color option improve its luxury appeal. Meanwhile, the Sorento now offers blacked-out accents and updated powertrains, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, for eco-conscious adventurers.

Crossover fans will appreciate updates to the 2025 Kia Sportage and Seltos. The Sportage offers a Premium Package with a panoramic sunroof and dark-themed exterior enhancements on X-Line and X-Pro trims. The Seltos impresses with a Smart Power Liftgate and newly available Power Sunroof package, combining convenience with style.

Every 2025 Kia model, from the quirky yet efficient Soul to the sleek and powerful K5, showcases Kia's commitment to next-level technology and advanced safety features. Shoppers can expect comprehensive driver-assist systems, premium interiors and performance-focused engineering across the lineup.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to visit the Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships at 611 S Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, MO, to see these models in person. Whether drivers seek a spacious family SUV or a sporty compact sedan, the 2025 Kia collection offers something extraordinary for every lifestyle.

