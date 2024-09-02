Customers Can Now Buy the 2023 Mazda3 Sedan in Ponce, Puerto Rico

Prospective buyers seeking a sedan that combines performance, style and innovation should consider the 2023 Mazda3 Sedan at Flagship Mazda

PONCE, Puerto Rico, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flagship Mazda is excited to announce that the 2023 Mazda3 Sedan is now available for purchase at their Ponce location. With a refined blend of advanced performance, cutting-edge safety features and premium interior comfort, the 2023 Mazda3 Sedan will impress drivers.

The 2023 Mazda3 Sedan is powered by the impressive SKYACTIV-G® 2.5-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine with Cylinder Deactivation, which balances efficiency and power. For those seeking even more excitement behind the wheel, the SKYACTIV-G® 2.5-liter Dynamic Pressure Turbo engine provides an exhilarating boost in performance. Paired with the SKYACTIV®-Drive 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, drivers can enjoy a smooth and responsive ride with the flexibility of manual-shift and Sport modes.

Additionally, the Mazda brand's i-ACTIV AWD system improves traction and control in various driving conditions, providing confidence on every road. Safety features like the Anti-lock Brake System with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and Brake Assist work together to ensure optimal braking performance. Additional systems such as Dynamic Stability Control and Traction Control help maintain control on challenging terrain, while Hill Launch Assist and Auto Hold add convenience on steep inclines.

Inside, the 2023 Mazda3 Sedan offers a luxurious experience with a power-sliding glass moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control and heated front seats. The driver can enjoy an 8-way power-adjustable seat with lumbar support and memory settings, while the passenger benefits from a 4-way manual-adjustable seat. The rear seats feature a 60/40 split one-touch fold-down design, providing flexibility for cargo space.

Technology is at the forefront of the Mazda3 Sedan's interior, with an 8.8-inch full-color center display and Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration. Music lovers will appreciate the Bose® 12-speaker audio sound system with Centerpoint® and AudioPilot®, delivering an immersive listening experience.

Moreover, the Mazda brand's commitment to safety shines through with features like Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning System and Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop-and-go functionality. For added peace of mind, the 360° view monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert provide extra visibility in tight spots.

Prospective buyers interested in experiencing the 2023 Mazda3 Sedan are encouraged to schedule a test drive at Flagship Mazda. Shoppers can explore the online inventory or visit the dealership at Flagship Mazda Ponce, Calle Marginal, Ponce, PR 00716. For more information, interested shoppers can call Flagship Mazda at 787-419-1177.

Media Contact

Sandra Huerto, Flagship Mazda, 9396399719, [email protected], https://www.flagshipmazda.com/

SOURCE Flagship Mazda