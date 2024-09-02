Customers Can Now Buy the 2024 Honda Accord Sedan in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Buyers seeking a sedan that provides a confident and comfortable drive should consider the 2024 Honda Accord Sedan at Flagship Honda.

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flagship Honda is thrilled to announce that the new 2024 Honda Accord Sedan is now available at its Rio Grande location. This sleek and sophisticated sedan combines power, style and cutting-edge technology, making it ideal for drivers looking for a commuting and traveling companion.

Under the hood, the 2024 Honda Accord Sedan features a 2-liter in-line 4-cylinder engine with a turbocharger, delivering 192 hp and 192 lb.-ft. of torque. Paired with Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), the Accord offers a smooth and responsive ride. The Eco Assist™ System ensures efficiency, while the Active Noise Cancellation™ keeps the cabin quiet and serene. Plus, Hill Start Assist adds an extra layer of convenience on hilly terrain, and the Remote Engine Start allows drivers to start their Accord from a distance for ultimate comfort.

Safety is at the forefront with the Honda brand's advanced Honda Sensing® Driver Assistance Features, including Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning and the Collision Mitigation Braking System™. The Lane Keeping Assist System and Traffic Jam Assistance make heavy traffic less stressful, while Adaptive Cruise Control helps maintain a safe distance from other vehicles. Additional safety features like a Blind Spot Information System and Cross-Traffic Monitor provide extra protection.

Inside, the Accord Sedan is designed for driver comfort and convenience. The 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support and heated front seats ensure that every ride is as comfortable as possible. Smart storage options like the center console with armrest, side door pockets and a passenger-side back pocket provide ample space for everyday items like smartphones, sunglasses and water bottles. The folding rear backrest with a 60/40 split adds versatility for cargo.

Technology takes center stage with a 7-inch color touchscreen along with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, keeping drivers connected on the go. The Wi-Fi® Hotspot Zone ensures internet access no matter where drivers go.

New shoppers interested in the 2024 Honda Accord Sedan are encouraged to visit Flagship Honda for a test drive and more information. The dealership is at Rio Grande Honda, Rio Grande Town Center, Bo. Guzman Abajo, Rio Grande, PR 00721. Prospective drivers are requested to contact them at 787-303-6008 for inquiries.

