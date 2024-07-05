Customers Can Now Buy the 2024 Honda Civic Si at Flagship Honda in Bayamón, PR

Prospective buyers interested in a compact sports car that combines modern design with innovative features can opt for the 2024 Honda Civic Si at Flagship Honda.

BAYAMÓN, Puerto Rico , July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flagship Honda is delighted to announce that the thrilling 2024 Honda Civic Si is now available at their dealership in Bayamón, Puerto Rico. Combining sporty performance, advanced technology and sleek design, the 2024 Civic Si continues to uphold the Honda brand's legacy of innovation and driving excellence.

Equipped with Honda Sensing® Technologies, the 2024 Civic Si ensures enhanced safety with features such as Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Lane Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, Forward Crash Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition System, Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Monitor and a Multi-angle rearview camera with dynamic guidelines.

Inside the cabin, drivers and passengers alike will enjoy the Bose high-quality sound system with 12 speakers and a subwoofer, providing an immersive audio experience. The 9-inch color touchscreen includes a volume knob, custom function adjustment and smart shortcuts for intuitive control. The driver information interface features a 7-inch display, while Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ Integration make connectivity effortless.

The 2024 Honda Civic Si is powered by a responsive 1.5-liter inline 4-cylinder engine with a turbocharger, delivering an exhilarating 200 hp and 192 lb.-ft. of torque. Enthusiasts can opt for the engaging 6-speed manual transmission (6TM) with rev adjustment control, ensuring precise gear shifts and dynamic driving performance.

Additional features such as Automatic speed control, Automatic climate control system, Electronic remote trunk opening and a 60/40 folding backrest in the rear seat enhance comfort and convenience for daily commutes and weekend adventures.

Prospective buyers interested in experiencing the 2024 Honda Civic Si are encouraged to visit Flagship Honda. Shoppers can take a test drive and get more information by visiting the dealership at PR-2 Marginal Road, Bayamón, PR 00960, or contacting them at 787-301-0381.

Media Contact

Sandra Huerto, Flagship Honda, 939-639-9719, [email protected], https://www.flagshiphondapr.com/

SOURCE Flagship Honda