BAYAMÓN, Puerto Rico, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flagship Honda is thrilled to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated 2024 Honda Civic Type R, now available at their Bayamón dealership. With its blend of precision engineering, high-performance capabilities and advanced safety features, the 2024 Civic Type R is an exciting choice for driving enthusiasts.

Under the hood, the Civic Type R is powered by a 2-liter inline 4-cylinder engine with a turbocharger and intercooler, producing a thrilling 315 hp and 310 lb.-ft. of torque. This allows drivers to feel the rush of speed while maintaining control with the 6-speed manual transmission, making every shift smooth and responsive. Whether cruising around town or hitting the highway, the four-mode drive system, including Comfort, Sport, Single and +R modes, allows drivers to adapt to any driving condition or personal preference easily.

For added convenience, the electric parking brake with self-locking brakes simplifies parking. At the same time, Hill Start Assist provides peace of mind on steep inclines, preventing rollback when transitioning from brake to gas. Remote Engine Start adds convenience, allowing drivers to start the vehicle from a distance, ideal for warming up the car on chilly mornings.

The Civic Type R also boasts an adaptive suspension system and multi-link rear suspension, which work together to ensure a smooth, balanced ride, even on uneven surfaces. Brembo® 4-piston aluminum front brake calipers provide robust and reliable braking power in all driving conditions.

Safety is a priority, with features like the Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Lane Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Monitor. These systems help prevent accidents and provide drivers with enhanced awareness of their surroundings.

Inside, the cabin combines sport and luxury, featuring a dual-zone automatic climate control system and a center console with ample storage space for personal items. The rear seats fold down in a 60/40 split, offering extra room for groceries or sporting gear. High-tech features include a 9-inch color touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, as well as a premium Bose sound system with 12 speakers and a subwoofer.

Shoppers eager to experience the 2024 Honda Civic Type R are invited to visit Flagship Honda for a test drive and more details. The dealership is conveniently located at PR-2 Marginal Road, Bayamón, PR 00960. For inquiries, interested drivers can reach out at 787-301-0381.

