Customers Can Now Buy the 2024 Lamborghini Urus Performante in Charlotte, NC

Lamborghini Charlotte is offering the 2024 Lamborghini Performante to customers in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lamborghini Charlotte is thrilled to announce that customers in Charlotte and the surrounding areas can now experience the 2024 Lamborghini Urus Performante, a masterpiece of engineering that redefines the limits of performance and luxury in the SUV segment.

The Urus Performante is more than just a vehicle; it's a revolutionary concept that merges the versatility of an SUV with the exhilarating performance of a super sports car. Its bold, aerodynamic design, enhanced by the liberal use of lightweight carbon-fiber components, not only reduces overall weight but also maximizes agility and speed. This is an SUV that commands attention and delivers thrills on the road.

Inside, the Urus Performante is crafted for driving enthusiasts. Every detail, from the Alcantara seats to the carbon-fiber accents, exudes a sport-centric focus. Dark tones and contrast stitching provide an edgy yet sophisticated atmosphere, while exclusive Performante logos remind drivers that they're piloting something special. The interior ergonomics are designed to make a driver feel like a pilot, perfectly in control of this high-performance machine.

Under the hood, the Urus Performante has a 4-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine that produces 666 CV and 850 Nm of torque. This allows the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 190 mph. The Urus Performante's advanced all-wheel-drive system, featuring asymmetric torque distribution, ensures dynamic handling in any driving conditions.

For those who crave technology, the Urus Performante offers a suite of advanced connected features. Lamborghini Connect keeps drivers in control, even when they're not behind the wheel. Features like real-time traffic updates, remote vehicle access and a vehicle tracking system enhance convenience and security. Entertainment is also excellent, with hybrid radio, online song recognition and a Wi-Fi hotspot keeping everyone connected on the road.

Safety has also been prioritized, with advanced alerts like Anti-Theft Notification, Geofencing and Speed Alerts, ensuring peace of mind whether commuting or pushing performance to the limit.

To experience the 2024 Lamborghini Urus Performante, prospective buyers can visit Lamborghini Charlotte at 6500 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC. Additionally, shoppers can call 980-960-9562 to schedule a test drive.

Media Contact

Chase Winslow, Lamborghini Charlotte, 980-960-9562, [email protected], https://www.lambocharlotte.com/

SOURCE Lamborghini Charlotte