Customers Can Now Buy the 2024 Mazda CX-5 in Bayamon, PR

BAYAMON, Puerto Rico, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is exciting news for SUV enthusiasts in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, as Flagship Mazda announces the arrival of the highly anticipated 2024 Mazda CX-5. Combining stunning design, cutting-edge technology and exhilarating performance, the Mazda CX-5 is poised to redefine the driving experience.

Boasting a delicately sculpted exterior and a sophisticated interior space, the 2024 Mazda CX-5 is a sight to behold. With the inclusion of i-Activ AWD® technology as standard, drivers can expect superior handling and control in various driving conditions.

One of the standout features of the 2024 Mazda CX-5 is the Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) technology, allowing drivers to customize drive modes for different roads and surfaces. With the touch of a button, drivers can choose between normal, sport and off-road modes, providing a unique experience tailored to their preferences.

In addition, the Mazda CX-5 offers smooth smartphone integration with Mazda Connect™, featuring Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ integration. This allows drivers to access maps, playlists, contacts and more, all displayed clearly on the 10.25-inch center display.

As customers step inside the CX-5, they'll be greeted by an interior that exudes sophistication and luxury. The Signature model features genuine wood trim and Caturra Brown Nappa leather seats, enhancing every moment spent behind the wheel.

Safety is paramount in the 2024 Mazda CX-5, thanks to i-Activsense® safety technology rolled out by Mazda. With features such as Advanced Smart City Brake Support with Day and Night Pedestrian Detection and Traffic Jam Assist, drivers can have peace of mind knowing they are protected on the road.

The 2024 Mazda CX-5 is offered in seven well-equipped trims: 2.5 S, Select, Preferred, Carbon Edition, Premium, 2.5 Turbo and 2.5 Turbo Signature, ensuring there's a CX-5 to suit every taste and lifestyle.

Prospective buyers interested in experiencing the unparalleled performance and luxury of the 2024 Mazda CX-5 are encouraged to schedule a test drive at Flagship Mazda in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. The dealership's knowledgeable sales team is standing by to assist with any inquiries and to help customers find the vehicle to suit their needs. Shoppers can also explore the online inventory, visit the dealership at PR-2 Marginal Road, Bayamon, PR 00960 or contact them at 787-335-6798.

