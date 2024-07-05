Customers Can Now Buy the 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF at Flagship Mazda in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Prospective buyers interested in a car with an iconic design and thrilling performance can opt for the 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF at Flagship Mazda.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flagship Mazda is thrilled to announce that the exhilarating 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is now available for purchase at their dealership in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Known for its iconic design, agile handling and spirited performance, the 2024 MX-5 Miata RF captivates driving enthusiasts.

Under the hood, the 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is powered by a SKYACTIV®-G 2-liter DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine with VVT, delivering an impressive 181 hp. Drivers can have a SKYACTIV®-MT 6-speed manual transmission with a short-throw shifter for ultimate control or a 6-speed Sport automatic transmission with paddle shifters for a dynamic driving experience.

Inside the cabin, the MX-5 Miata RF boasts a Bose® 9-speaker audio system with AudioPilot®, including headrest speakers and a subwoofer, ensuring an immersive sound experience. Android Auto™ and wireless Apple CarPlay™ integration provide effortless connectivity, while features like Automatic Climate Control, Mazda Radar Cruise Control and Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry System enhance comfort and convenience.

The MX-5 Miata RF has a sport-tuned suspension featuring Bilstein® dampers and Kinematic Posture Control, ensuring precise handling and responsive performance on every curve. Safety features include Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, a Lane Departure Warning System, a rearview camera, an Engine Immobilizer, a Tire Pressure Monitoring System and a Traffic Sign Recognition System.

Prospective buyers interested in the 2024 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF are encouraged to schedule a test drive at Flagship Mazda. Shoppers can explore the online inventory or visit the dealership at Marginal Ave. Kennedy, Km 2.1, Urb. Industrial Bechara, Pueblo Viejo, San Juan, PR 00920. For more information, drivers are requested to contact Flagship Mazda at 787-302-2713.

Media Contact

Sandra Huerto, Flagship Mazda, 939-639-9719, [email protected], https://www.flagshipmazda.com/

SOURCE Flagship Mazda