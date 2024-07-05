Customers Can Now Buy the 2025 Buick Encore GX at the Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships in Carbondale, Illinois

Buyers looking for a compact SUV that combines sophistication and versatility can check out the 2025 Buick Encore GX at the Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships.

CARBONDALE, Ill., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships is thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated 2025 Buick Encore GX is now available for purchase. Known for its distinctive style, advanced features and comfortable interior, the 2025 Encore GX will impress loyal Buick enthusiasts and new customers.

Boasting a sculpted body with a streamlined stance and a uniquely designed grille, the 2025 Buick Encore GX stands out from other vehicles in the small and sporty SUV segment. The modern and stylish signature checkmark-shaped LED headlamps enhance its expressive face, creating a bold and sophisticated look.

One of the standout features of the Encore GX is its power liftgate, which opens with a simple press of a button, providing quick and easy access to the rear cargo area. This convenience is complemented by the Buick tri-shield emblem, symbolizing the brand's ongoing pursuit of exciting advancements in the automotive industry.

The Encore GX Preferred trim offers 18-inch aluminum wheels with a distinctively modern bright silver finish, adding to its well-defined character. Inside, the 2025 Encore GX provides refined seating for up to five passengers, giving ample comfort and sophistication with cloth and leatherette seating surfaces and updated interior accents.

Versatility is a key attribute of the Encore GX. Its 40/60 split rear seats and flat-folding front passenger seatback allow drivers to adapt to any situation easily. The panoramic moonroof welcomes every ray of sunshine, while the reconfigurable cargo floor helps bring more cargo along for the ride.

QuietTuning® technology with Active Noise Cancellation promises a tranquil interior. At the same time, the Bose premium 7-speaker audio system delivers crisp, clear and dynamic sound. The 11-inch diagonal ultrawide infotainment display offers touch-screen access to modern features like wireless smartphone integration, keeping drivers connected and entertained on the go. Additionally, wireless smartphone charging keeps the cabin clutter-free and the devices charged.

Safety is a top priority with the 2025 Encore GX, which comes standard with Buick Driver Confidence, a suite of six safety and driver-assistance technologies. This includes Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator and IntelliBeam Auto High Beams.

Prospective buyers interested in learning more about the 2025 Buick Encore GX at the Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships can visit the dealership's website at chrisauffenberg.com. Alternatively, shoppers can meet with the dealership team at 1015 E Walnut, Carbondale, IL 62901, or call them at 618-457-3391 for detailed information.

