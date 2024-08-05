Customers Can Now Buy the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox in Farmington, Missouri

The Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships has added the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox to its inventory.

FARMINGTON, Mo., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships is excited to announce that it has added the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox to its inventory in Farmington, MO. This latest iteration of this popular crossover SUV introduces many innovative features and trims that improve its style, performance and functionality.

For the first time, the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox offers adventurous ACTIV trim for confidently tackling off-road journeys. Equipped with all-terrain tires and a uniquely tuned suspension, the ACTIV trim combines rugged appeal with practical capability. Its adventurous appearance is further accentuated by a two-tone roof option and roof rails, making it a standout choice for those who love road trips and off-path adventures. Inside, the ACTIV features refined Evotex and sueded microfiber seating surfaces, complemented by sophisticated stitching and a convenient center console with pass-through for storing essentials.

On the other hand, the reimagined LT trim of the 2025 Equinox brings a fresh look with its new interior and exterior designs, perfect for daily excursions. With solid lines and a commanding stance, the LT trim offers a modern aesthetic that is both stylish and functional. The updated grille and front fascia add to its contemporary appeal, while the spacious interior is designed for comfort and versatility.

Meanwhile, the all-new RS trim takes a bold approach with a newly styled exterior that is supremely attractive. Moreover, the RS trim features distinctive design elements, including a striking grille and aggressive front fascia. Inside, the RS trim boasts premium Evotex seating with unique finish stitching.

Additionally, the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox also offers a range of advanced technological features for better convenience and connectivity. It comes equipped with an 11.3-inch diagonal infotainment touchscreen and an 11-inch diagonal Driver Information Center, making accessing key vehicle information, navigation and entertainment options easier than ever. The integration of Google built-in ensures effortless access to apps, maps and music, all controlled via voice commands with Google Assistant. Additionally, the Equinox supports wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ and features convenient wireless charging capabilities.

With a spacious interior providing up to 63.5 cu. ft. of cargo volume, the Equinox can accommodate various needs. The folding 60/40 split-bench seat and hidden storage solutions offer added flexibility and convenience. For buyers who require extra assistance, the hands-free AutoSense Power Liftgate makes loading and unloading a breeze.

What's more, the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox is also equipped with a suite of advanced safety features, including Chevy Safety Assist. This comprehensive package includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert and more. For enhanced visibility and awareness, the Equinox offers HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera Mirror and Rear Cross Traffic Braking.

Prospective buyers interested in the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox can visit the Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships at 830 Valley Creek Drive, Farmington, MO 63640. For more information or to schedule a test drive, interested shoppers must visit chrisauffenberg.com or call 573-756-5776.

