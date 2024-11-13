Customers Can Now Buy the 2025 GMC Yukon in Carbondale, Illinois

Shoppers seeking an SUV that combines luxury, power and versatility can opt for the 2025 GMC Yukon at the Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships.

CARBONDALE, Ill. , Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The highly anticipated 2025 GMC Yukon has officially arrived at the Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships in Carbondale, Illinois, offering luxury, power and versatility in every detail. This premium full-size SUV boasts robust performance options, intelligent safety features and advanced technology for a well-rounded driving experience.

Under the hood of the Yukon, the standard 6.2-liter V8 engine roars to life with 420 hp and 460 lb.-ft. of torque, delivering impressive acceleration and towing capability for everything from family trips to heavy-duty tasks. For those seeking efficiency without compromising power, the 3-liter Duramax® Turbo-Diesel engine provides 277 hp and an equal 460 lb.-ft. of torque, making it an excellent choice for long-haul journeys.

The 2025 Yukon offers an exceptionally smooth ride, thanks to Magnetic Ride Control, which reads the road up to 1,000 times per second to adapt to various driving surfaces. Whether gliding down the highway or tackling rougher roads, the Yukon ensures a comfortable and controlled journey. For off-road adventurers, the Adaptive Suspension can raise the height of the Yukon by up to two inches, adding ground clearance when needed. And when parked, the Yukon lowers to help passengers get in and out easily.

For steep terrain, the Hill Descent Control engages at the push of a button, enabling a safe, steady descent using anti-lock braking. Paired with the Active Response 4WD System, which adjusts traction in slick or rugged conditions, the Yukon is ready for any adventure.

Equipped for families and towing enthusiasts alike, the ProGrade Trailering System offers an integrated Smart Trailer Indicator, Hitch Guidance with Hitch View and Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert to make towing safer and easier. Additionally, the GMC Pro Safety Plus suite offers lane-keeping assistance, emergency braking and park assist, providing peace of mind on every journey.

Inside, the 2025 Yukon impresses with a 10.2-inch premium GMC Infotainment System, a 12-inch Driver Information Center and a 15-inch Head-Up Display that projects essential data onto the windshield. Furthermore, it offers up to 13 camera views, including Transparent Trailer View and Rear Trailer View, to ensure unmatched visibility.

In the rear, a dual 12.6-inch touchscreen Rear-Seat Media System entertains passengers, while the power-sliding center console adds versatile storage space at the press of a button—ideal for stashing electronics, bags or extra gear.

Prospective buyers are invited to experience the 2025 GMC Yukon firsthand at the Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships, located at 1015 E Walnut in Carbondale, Illinois. For more information or to schedule a test drive, shoppers are requested to visit http://www.chrisauffenberg.com or call 618-457-3391.

