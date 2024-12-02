Customers Can Now Buy the 2025 Honda HR-V in Caguas, Puerto Rico

Customers seeking an SUV with reliability and versatility can opt for the 2025 Honda HR-V in Caguas, Puerto Rico, at Flagship Honda.

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flagship Honda is excited to announce the arrival of the 2025 Honda HR-V, a stylish and feature-packed compact SUV that combines advanced technology, impressive safety systems and a sleek design. Perfect for navigating Puerto Rico's vibrant streets or exploring the island's scenic routes, this vehicle improves every ride.

Performance and efficiency come standard with the 2-liter inline 4-cylinder engine in the 2025 Honda HR-V, delivering 158 horsepower and 138 lb.-ft. of torque. Paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with Sport Mode, drivers can experience smooth acceleration and responsive handling. For added control on diverse terrains, the real-time all-wheel drive with Intelligent Control System™ ensures optimal traction in any weather.

When customers step inside the refined interior of the HR-V, they'll get a blend of comfort and practicality. Heated front seats and an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat ensure a tailored ride, while the dual-zone automatic climate control system keeps the cabin comfortable for all passengers. The spacious second row features 60/40 split-folding seats, perfect for expanding the cargo area to fit anything from beach gear to groceries.

Technology enthusiasts will appreciate the effortless integration of wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ on the 9-inch color touchscreen. Drivers can stay connected with the wireless phone charger and informed with the 7-inch driver information interface, which displays key vehicle details. Ambient LED lighting adds a sophisticated touch, enhancing the cabin's inviting atmosphere.

Safety takes center stage with Honda Sensing® Technologies, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist and the Collision Mitigation Braking System™. The HR-V also features a Blind Spot Information System with cross-traffic monitoring, ensuring better visibility during lane changes and reversing. With a multi-angle rearview camera and Traffic Jam Assist, navigating tight spaces and busy highways becomes seamless.

Storage solutions are thoughtfully placed throughout the cabin. From the center console's armrest storage to door pockets for bottles, there's a space for everything. Adjustable anchors in the cargo area make securing items easier, while the rear window defroster and cargo area light add convenience during cooler months and nighttime adventures.

Prospective buyers can now experience the dynamic 2025 Honda HR-V in person at Flagship Honda. Visit their showroom at Highway 1 intersection 196, Caguas, PR 00725, or call 787-301-0384 to schedule a test drive.

