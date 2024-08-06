Customers Can Now Buy the 2025 Honda Pilot in Ponce, PR

Prospective buyers seeking a midsize SUV that combines a thrilling performance with family-friendly features should consider the 2025 Honda Pilot at Flagship Honda.

PONCE, Puerto Rico, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flagship Honda is thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated 2025 Honda Pilot is now available at their dealership. This new model combines power, efficiency and advanced technology, setting a new standard for midsize SUVs.

The 2025 Honda Pilot is equipped with a robust 3.5-liter V6 engine that delivers an impressive 285 hp and 262 lb.-ft. of torque. This engine, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission featuring Shift-By-Wire technology and paddle shifters, ensures a smooth and responsive drive. Drivers can effortlessly switch between driving modes, including Normal, ECON, Snow, Tow, Sport, Trail and Sand, to adapt to various road conditions and personal preferences. The towing capacity of the 2025 Pilot is 5,000 lbs., making it a versatile choice for hauling trailers, boats or other recreational gear.

Meanwhile, the SUV's Eco Assist™ System helps optimize fuel efficiency, while Active Noise Cancellation™ ensures a quieter cabin by minimizing outside noise. Remote Engine Start provides added convenience, allowing drivers to start the engine from a distance and prepare the cabin for a comfortable ride.

Inside, the 2025 Honda Pilot boasts a 9-inch color touchscreen with a volume knob, custom function adjustment and smart shortcuts for easy access to media and navigation controls. The vehicle supports Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, enabling effortless smartphone integration. The Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System™ offers voice recognition and Honda HD Digital Traffic for accurate and real-time navigation assistance.

For an enhanced audio experience, the Pilot features a premium Bose® sound system with 12 speakers and a subwoofer, delivering exceptional sound quality. The Wi-Fi® Hotspot Zone promises connectivity on the go, while the power panoramic sunroof with One-Touch system allows for an open and airy feel in the cabin.

What's more, the 2025 Honda Pilot is designed for comfort and convenience with tri-zone automatic climate control, a rear window defroster with a stopwatch and the CabinTalk® in-car PA system for easy communication with rear passengers. The vehicle also includes a HomeLink® Remote Control System, auto-dimming rearview mirror and programmable power liftgate with Hands-Free Access and Walk Away Close for added ease.

The flexible seating arrangements feature fully folding second-row outboard seats with a One-Touch system, a horizontally foldable and 60/40 split-folding split-row bench seat and a 4-way power-adjustable front passenger seat. The driver's seat offers 10-way power-adjustable settings with 2-position power lumbar support, and both front seats are heated and ventilated for optimal comfort.

Safety is a top priority in the 2025 Honda Pilot, which includes Honda Sensing® Driver Assistance Features. This comprehensive suite encompasses Forward Crash Alert, Collision Mitigation Braking System™, Lane Departure Mitigation System, Traffic Jam Assistance, Adaptive Cruise Control with low-speed intervals, Driver Attention Monitor, Parking Sensors and Blind Spot Information System with Cross Traffic Monitor.

New shoppers interested in experiencing the 2025 Honda Pilot are encouraged to visit Flagship Honda for a test drive and more information. The dealership is located at Highway #2 Ponce By Pass, Calle 2, Ponce, PR 00728. For inquiries, prospective drivers are requested to contact them at 787-301-0394.

