Customers Can Now Buy the 2025 Lincoln Aviator in Washington, Missouri

WASHINGTON, Mo., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships is thrilled to announce that the luxurious and highly anticipated 2025 Lincoln Aviator is now available for purchase at their Washington, Missouri, location. This premium SUV offers an exceptional blend of power, technology and elegance, perfect for drivers seeking refinement and performance in every journey.

This refined SUV comes standard with the Lincoln Co-Pilot360® 2.0, a comprehensive suite of driver-assist technologies that improve safety and ease on the road. This includes Auto High-Beam Headlamps for optimal nighttime visibility, and the Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert to help drivers confidently navigate through traffic and changing lanes. The Lincoln Co-Pilot360® Drive 2.0 package adds even more convenience with a 360-Degree Camera, front, side and rear parking sensors and Reverse Brake Assist—making parking and reversing easier and safer.

Inside, the 2025 Aviator is just as impressive. The Wireless Charging Pad keeps devices charged without the clutter of cables, while the Head-Up Display projects critical driving information onto the windshield for easier viewing. The Revel® Ultima 3D Audio System with 28 speakers provides an immersive listening experience using QuantumLogic™ Surround 3D technology, offering selectable modes like Stereo, Audience and Onstage for personalized sound settings.

The welcoming Lincoln Embrace feature makes every entrance special, with ambient lighting that dances across the cabin and a redesigned welcome mat that illuminates beneath the front doors. The Aviator also enhances cabin air quality with Auto Air Refresh, a system that filters out particles and odors, helping to provide a clean and comfortable environment.

Luxury meets practicality with second-row captain's chairs or a bench seat, and the PowerFold® third-row seat offers versatile seating and cargo configurations. The Power Liftgate and Panoramic Vista Roof® provide easy access and a bright, open atmosphere.

Performance enthusiasts will appreciate the twin-turbocharged 3-liter V6 engine, delivering an impressive 400 horsepower and 415 lb.-ft. of torque. The Air Glide Suspension promises a smooth ride, with the vehicle kneeling for easy entry and exit, and adjustable suspension settings that adapt to different road conditions via Lincoln Drive Modes.

Prospective buyers can explore the 2025 Lincoln Aviator by visiting the Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships at Chris Auffenberg Ford Lincoln, located at 5840 Highway 100, Washington, MO 63090. For more information or to schedule a test drive, shoppers are encouraged to visit http://www.chrisauffenberg.com or call 636-239-4500.

