Customers Can Now Buy the 2025 Mazda CX-5 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Drivers seeking a versatile and reliable SUV can opt for the 2025 Mazda CX-5 at Flagship Mazda.

RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The wait is over for drivers seeking sophistication, performance and cutting-edge technology. The 2025 Mazda CX-5 has officially arrived at Flagship Mazda, bringing an impressive combination of luxury and practicality to Puerto Rico's roads. With features designed for comfort, safety and adventure, this compact SUV offers something exceptional for every lifestyle.

Performance enthusiasts will be thrilled with the SKYACTIV®-G powertrains. They can choose the 187 hp option for smooth, efficient driving or opt for the turbocharged 227 hp engine for thrilling acceleration and 310 lb.-ft. of torque. Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) ensures drivers are ready for any terrain with Sport and Off-road modes, while i-ACTIV AWD® provides superior grip, whether navigating rain-soaked city streets or rugged trails.

Inside, comfort takes center stage. Heated and ventilated front seats with three-level adjustments keep drivers cozy in any climate, while dual-zone automatic climate control with a pollen filter ensures passengers breathe easier. The rear seats are equally luxurious, featuring reclining functionality and optional heating for passengers to enjoy long drives. For added versatility, the 40/20/40 split-folding rear seatbacks create ample cargo space, ideal for luggage, sports gear or a weekend shopping spree.

Attention to detail shines through in the thoughtfully designed interior storage solutions of the CX-5. The LED-illuminated glove compartment is perfect for keeping essentials visible at night. Door bottle holders offer easy access to hydration, while the center console armrest provides concealed storage for valuables like electronics or wallets. Backseat passengers can use the integrated cup holders in the rear armrest, ensuring every passenger has what they need at hand.

Technology enhances every aspect of the drive. The 10.25-inch full-color display effortlessly integrates with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, while the Bose® 10-speaker surround sound system makes sure your favorite playlists come to life. Advanced safety features like Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane-keep Assist and a 360º View Monitor give drivers confidence in every scenario, from city parking to highway cruising.

Whether exploring El Yunque or commuting through Rio Grande, the 2025 Mazda CX-5 is ready to improve your journey. Shoppers are invited to visit Flagship Mazda to experience this remarkable SUV firsthand.

For more information or to schedule a test drive, prospective buyers can visit the dealership in Rio Grande Town Center, Bo. Guzman Abajo, Rio Grande, PR 00721, or call 787-303-6016 or explore http://www.flagshipmazda.com.

Media Contact

Sandra Huerto, Flagship Mazda, 9396399719, [email protected], https://www.flagshipmazda.com/

SOURCE Flagship Mazda