Customers Can Now Buy the 2025 Mazda CX-70 in Bayamón, Puerto Rico

Prospective buyers seeking an SUV that combines iconic design with exhilarating performance should consider the 2025 Mazda CX-70 at Flagship Mazda.

BAYAMÓN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flagship Mazda is thrilled to announce the arrival of the highly anticipated 2025 Mazda CX-70 at their Bayamón dealership. This new addition to the Mazda lineup promises an exceptional drive with advanced technology, performance and luxury features.

Under the hood of the 2025 Mazda CX-70 is the revolutionary e-SKYACTIV®-G 3.3-liter inline 6-cylinder turbo engine. This powerful engine, paired with a 48V Mild Hybrid (M-Boost) system, delivers an impressive 280 hp. The rear-biased i-ACTIV AWD® system enhances driving dynamics by providing optimal traction and stability, while the Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) allows drivers to choose from Sport, Off-road and Towing modes, adapting the vehicle to various driving conditions. With a robust towing capacity of up to 5,000 lbs., the CX-70 is well-equipped for hauling gear and trailers.

The 2025 Mazda CX-70 offers premium features for better comfort and convenience. The power sliding-glass moonroof with tilt feature provides an airy, open feel. In contrast, the hands-free rear power liftgate with programmable height adjustment ensures easy access to the cargo area. Inside, three-zone automatic climate control with a pollen filter maintains a comfortable environment for all passengers.

Moreover, the 2025 Mazda CX-70 boasts a spacious and thoughtfully designed interior. It includes various storage options such as a front and rear center console area, front and rear door pockets, a glove compartment and an overhead console with a sunglasses holder. The SUV features a front center console armrest with storage, front and rear door bottle holders and a cargo area with storage boxes and under-floor compartments. The 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat with power lumbar support and two-position memory, along with the 8-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, ensures personalized comfort for both the driver and the front passenger.

Furthermore, the infotainment system in the CX-70 keeps drivers connected and entertained. It features a Bose® Centerpoint® Surround Sound System with AudioPilot® and 12 speakers, a 12.3-inch full-color center display, and wireless integration for Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. The Mazda Online Navigation System includes off-road navigation capabilities, and a wireless phone charger keeps devices powered without cables.

Safety and driver assistance are top priorities in the CX-70. The vehicle is equipped with Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop and Go and Auto Speed Limit Assist, helping drivers maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead and adapt to changing speed limits. Meanwhile, the Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry System and Push Button Start offer effortless access and ignition. Additionally, it is equipped with Blind Spot Monitoring, Blind Spot Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane-keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning System and Emergency Lane Keeping with Blind Spot Assist. The vehicle also features Road Keep Assist, Head-on Traffic Avoidance Assist and a Rear Seat Alert to ensure a safe and secure driving experience.

Prospective buyers interested in experiencing the 2025 Mazda CX-70 are encouraged to schedule a test drive at Flagship Mazda. Shoppers can explore the online inventory or visit the dealership at PR-2 Marginal Road, Bayamón, PR 00960. For more information, interested shoppers are requested to contact Flagship Mazda at 787-335-6798.

