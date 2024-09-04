Customers Can Now Buy the 2025 Toyota Crown in Vacaville, CA

Drivers interested in a sophisticated premium sedan that combines bold design, powerful hybrid performance and advanced technology can buy the 2025 Toyota Crown at Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville.

VACAVILLE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville is excited to announce that the highly anticipated 2025 Toyota Crown is now available for purchase. This premium sedan is crafted to make a statement, blending dynamic performance, cutting-edge technology and a design that's bound to turn heads.

At first glance, the streamlined, modern silhouette of the 2025 Toyota Crown sets it apart from the crowd. From the sleek Daytime Running Lights to the refined taillight that stretches elegantly across the rear, every detail of this sedan speaks of sophistication and style. For drivers looking for an extra wow factor, the Platinum trim's bi-tone finish, extending from the hood to the rear, adds a bold touch that demands attention.

Beyond its captivating design, the Toyota Crown offers a range of powertrain options to suit different driving preferences. The Hybrid MAX powertrain, featured on the Platinum trim, combines a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine with electric motors, delivering a remarkable 340 net combined horsepower. With full-time Electronic AWD, this system optimizes power distribution, ensuring improved control and performance on any terrain.

For those seeking efficiency, the XLE and Limited trims offer an impressive hybrid system with a high-output bipolar nickel-metal hybrid battery. This setup provides an estimated 41 combined mpg and 236 net combined horsepower, making it an excellent choice for eco-conscious drivers.

Inside, the Toyota Crown is just as impressive. Comfort reigns supreme with features like heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and even heated rear seats. The cabin also boasts a panoramic roof, and the Head-Up Display provides all the pertinent information at eye level.

Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville invites car enthusiasts and prospective buyers to experience the 2025 Toyota Crown firsthand. For more information or to schedule a test drive, prospective buyers are requested to visit Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville at 500 Orange Dr., Vacaville, CA 95687. Shoppers can also call the dealership at 707-446-7000 or check out their website to explore the full range of features that make the 2025 Toyota Crown a must-see.

