Customers Can Now Buy the 2025 Toyota Sequoia in Vacaville, California

Drivers seeking an SUV with excellent power and sophisticated technology can opt for the 2025 Toyota Sequoia at Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville.

VACAVILLE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ammaar's Toyota Vacaville is excited to announce that the 2025 Toyota Sequoia is now available for purchase. With a bold design, impressive power and advanced technology, the 2025 Sequoia is ready to conquer both highways and rugged terrain. Customers in Vacaville, California, and the surrounding areas can now experience this powerhouse SUV firsthand.

Under its hood, the 2025 Sequoia comes with an i-FORCE MAX hybrid engine, delivering an impressive 437 hp and 583 lb.-ft. of torque. Whether navigating city streets or towing up to 9,520 lbs., the twin-turbo V6 hybrid in the Sequoia gives smooth acceleration and reliable towing capacity. The Load-leveling Rear Height Control Air Suspension makes sure that even with a heavy load, the Sequoia maintains a balanced, comfortable ride, making it perfect for towing boats, trailers or campers on family adventures.

The 2025 Sequoia also offers various driving modes, including TOW/HAUL and Tow+ Modes. These settings adjust the transmission to optimize towing performance so you can confidently navigate rough terrain or steep hills. For added convenience, the Tow Technology Package includes features like the Trailer Backup Guide and a trailer Wi-Fi camera, providing clear visibility when backing up or maneuvering large trailers.

Inside, the Sequoia seats up to eight passengers with the second-row bench seat or offers seating for seven with captain's chairs. Heated and ventilated seats in the first and second rows keep everyone comfortable, no matter the weather. The power third-row seats can be folded down or moved to maximize cargo space, and the durable cargo shelf system helps keep gear organized.

For off-road enthusiasts, the TRD Off-Road Package in the 2025 Sequoia improves the SUV's rugged capabilities. With Multi-Terrain Select, drivers can choose from five driving modes to improve traction on various surfaces. Crawl Control helps modulate the throttle and brakes for more straightforward navigation on rocky or uneven terrain, while the electronic locking rear differential delivers extra grip in low-traction conditions.

Packed with advanced technology, including wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, a JBL® Premium Audio system, and a 10-inch Head-Up Display, the Sequoia ensures every drive is connected and enjoyable. Safety features like the Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection and Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control offer peace of mind, while the hands-free power rear liftgate and power-extending running boards make loading up the Sequoia easier than ever.

