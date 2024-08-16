Customers Can Now Take Advantage of the 60-Day 'Buyer's Assurance' Guarantee at Auction Direct USA

In Raleigh, North Carolina, residents looking to purchase a pre-owned vehicle can do so at Auction Direct USA and receive a 60-Day 'Buyer's Assurance' Guarantee.

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auction Direct USA is excited to announce the launch of its new 60-Day 'Buyer's Assurance' Comprehensive Guarantee, offering customers unprecedented confidence in their vehicle purchases. This industry-leading guarantee provides extensive coverage for critical components of the vehicle, ensuring that every purchase is backed by thorough protection from the moment customers drive off the lot.

The 60-Day 'Buyer's Assurance' Guarantee at Auction Direct USA stands out for its comprehensive coverage, extending beyond the norm to include essential systems such as the engine and powertrain, electrical components, HVAC systems, steering and suspension and the braking system. This extensive protection ensures that vehicles remain in top condition, allowing drivers to enjoy a smooth and safe driving experience.

What sets Auction Direct USA apart is its commitment to customer satisfaction. Each vehicle undergoes a rigorous 130-point inspection and reconditioning process, ensuring that every aspect of the vehicle meets the dealership's high standards. This meticulous examination provides peace of mind, knowing that every vehicle is thoroughly vetted before it reaches the customer's hands.

Auction Direct USA's 60-Day 'Buyer's Assurance' Guarantee offers unmatched value, covering vehicles regardless of mileage, including those with odometers exceeding 100,000 miles. This competitive edge provides more comprehensive coverage compared to standard guarantees, making Auction Direct USA a leader in customer protection. Unlike many dealerships that sell vehicles "as-is," Auction Direct USA ensures that every customer benefits from this extensive guarantee, offering more than just the basics covered under state laws like New York's Lemon Law.

The process is simple and hassle-free. Customers can choose from Auction Direct USA's extensive inventory of high-quality vehicles, all backed by this 60-day guarantee. In the unlikely event of an issue, the claims process is straightforward, with no complicated procedures or lengthy paperwork. The team at Auction Direct USA is ready to handle all the details, allowing customers to drive confidently.

Interested buyers are encouraged to visit Auction Direct USA at 7601 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC, or explore the dealership's extensive inventory online. For more information, shoppers are requested to contact the dealership at 844-678-8048.

