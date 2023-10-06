Customers Can Purchase the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan from Findlay North Volkswagen

The latest 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan is available at Findlay North Volkswagen in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Findlay North Volkswagen is pleased to announce the availability of the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Tiguan is a compact SUV known for its spacious interior, fuel efficiency, and advanced safety features. This latest addition to the Volkswagen lineup promises to deliver exceptional performance, style, and innovation.

Offering a blend of unique technology, the 2024 Tiguan is also known for its striking design and advanced safety features. It is available in four trim levels: S, SE, SE R-Line Black, and SEL R-Line. Designed to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of the modern driver, this SUV is set to significantly impact the Las Vegas automotive market.

Key highlights of the 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan include a standard IQ. DRIVE driver-assistance system, advanced infotainment features, auto high beam headlamps, a leather steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, and wireless charging. It also has a spacious interior that ensures passenger comfort on every journey. Powered by a 2-liter four-cylinder engine, the vehicle delivers 184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque. Configured with a front-wheel drive and eight-speed automatic transmission, the model also comes with a 4MOTION® all-wheel drive system. Save decently on gas expenses as the 2024 Tiguan has a fuel economy of 24 city/ 31 highway mpg. Moreover, it has standard safety features like Auto Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, and a Lane-Departure Warning system for enhanced safety on the road.

The dealership is committed to providing exceptional customer service and ensuring a seamless purchasing experience. Buyers can explore the online inventory for more information on the 2024 Tiguan. They can also visit Findlay North Volkswagen located at 7500 West Azure Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada 89130 or ring their sales team at 702-982-4800. Schedule a test drive today.

