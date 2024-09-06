Customers Can Take Advantage of the Hail Ding & Dent Sales Event at Auction Direct USA

Prospective buyers can significantly save on pre-owned vehicles with cosmetic damage in Rochester, New York.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auction Direct USA is excited to announce the launch of its first-ever Hail Ding & Dent Sales Event. After a severe hailstorm hit the area on July 15, 2024, many of the dealership's pre-owned vehicles sustained hail damage, ranging from minor dings to more noticeable dents. While the storm may have left its mark, this unique event presents an incredible opportunity for customers to purchase quality used vehicles at a fraction of their original cost.

All hail-damaged vehicles included in this special event have undergone necessary repairs to meet New York State Safety Inspection requirements, ensuring they are safe and road-ready. However, these vehicles will be sold "as-is," with prices adjusted based on the level of cosmetic damage they have sustained.

This is an exceptional chance for buyers looking to score a bargain. Whether drivers are in the market for a sleek sedan or a rugged SUV, Auction Direct USA has a wide selection of hail-damaged vehicles that offer substantial savings without sacrificing performance or reliability. Our inventory includes popular models from Kia, Lincoln and Jeep. From windshields that have been replaced to vehicles with just a few dings, the inventory is diverse and offers something for every budget.

Customers are encouraged to visit Auction Direct USA to explore the inventory firsthand. For those looking for additional information on warranty coverage, financing options or insurance policies for hail-damaged vehicles, Auction Direct USA has created a dedicated FAQ section on its website to address all inquiries.

Interested buyers should act quickly, as these deals are available for a limited time only. Auction Direct USA's team is ready to assist customers in making informed decisions, ensuring they find the perfect vehicle at an unbeatable price.

For more details, shoppers are requested to visit Auction Direct USA at 6520 NY-96, Victor, NY, or explore the dealership's "Hail Ding & Dent" inventory online. They can also contact the dealership directly at 844-287-5491 for further inquiries.

Media Contact

Tony Kicinski, Auction Direct USA, 8446788048, [email protected], https://www.auctiondirectusa.com/

SOURCE Auction Direct USA