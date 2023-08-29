Customers Using Windows 11 Are Switching To New ezPaycheck Payroll Software For PDF Check Printing

Halfpricesoft.com is now featuring Windows 11 compatibility to print PDF form checks in the latest ezPaycheck 2023 version. Tweet this

Small businesses looking for ways to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting can try out this new ezPaycheck payroll solution for 30 days at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

The main features for ezPaycheck payroll software include but are not limited to:

PDF printing For Windows 11 customers

Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees

Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge

Supports network access for 2-10 users (additional cost)

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions

Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks

Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously

Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)

ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately.

Priced at $139 per calendar year for a single installation, (network version available for additional cost) ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To learn more about ezPaycheck, visit: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and test for compatibility with no cost or obligation for up to 30 days.

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software,

accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software,

1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software.

Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small

Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-02936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com

Twitter

SOURCE halfpricesoft.com