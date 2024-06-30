Customertimes recognized as a leader in multicloud implementation in ISG "Salesforce Ecosystem Partners" report

Customertimes is an excellent partner for Salesforce solutions, with a strong focus on innovations such as AI and a commitment to generating tangible business value in its projects. Post this

"Customertimes is an excellent partner for Salesforce solutions, with a strong focus on innovations such as AI and a commitment to generating tangible business value in its projects," Rainer Suletzki, an analyst for ISG, said.

Customertimes — a specialist in the life sciences, consumer packaged goods (CPG), manufacturing, financial services, insurance, and software industries — has assisted leading businesses and household names including Abbott, L'Oreal, Dyson, and Sharp in addressing key challenges and achieving ambitious digital transformation goals.

"As a company, we have successfully completed over 1,000 cloud technology deployments for businesses that rely on the Salesforce ecosystem, going above and beyond for every customer to ensure we not only address their problems, but unlock additional value through improved efficiency, scale, and resilience. It's fantastic to see the efforts of our team being recognized alongside some of the most respected names in business. Having earned our place as a leader in multicloud implementation in the United States, we're committed to growing our presence in every market and becoming the go-to consultancy for cloud implementation the world over," — Dimitri Sidney, CEO of Customertimes, said.

This is the latest success in a growing list of achievements for Customertimes. Last year, it was named as a 'Clutch Global Leader' based on client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. It was also awarded the 'Clutch Champion' award for 2023 — given to the top 10% of business service providers on the platform to mark their exceptional performance.

The ISG report also recognized Customertimes as a 'product challenger' in "Managed Application Services for Large Enterprises" and "Implementation Services for Industry Clouds". The full report can be found on the Customertimes website.

Customertimes offers best-in-class digital engineering services to help companies succeed in today's fast-paced business environment. With a global reach, wide industry focus, and deep software expertise, it delivers exceptional results regardless of project scale or complexity. Offering a customer-centric approach, Customertimes works with businesses to understand their challenges and develop custom solutions that deliver true value, specializing in five key verticals: life sciences, finance services and insurance, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and software (full-cycle product development). Headquartered in New York City, and with offices in London; Paris; Toronto; Kyiv, Ukraine; Riga, Latvia; Warsaw, Poland; and Podgorica, Montenegro; Customertimes has the global reach to support businesses in every market.

