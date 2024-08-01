Customertimes survey reveals America's growing optimism for AI in healthcare to reduce costs and improve patient outcomes

With the right supervision and processes in place, AI has the potential to breathe new life into the healthcare field—without burdening struggling patients with crippling medical debt. Post this

The Customertimes survey, which polled 2,000 adults across the US, revealed:

48% are optimistic about AI's potential in healthcare, including improving diagnostic accuracy (43%), delivering better patient outcomes (29%), and improving efficiency (43%)

One in four believe AI will make healthcare cheaper, while 56% believe AI-designed drugs will reduce medication costs

62% believe AI will outperform humans at diagnosing and treating conditions, with one in five fully trusting AI-powered healthcare and 40% willing to follow AI-generated medical advice

One in four are optimistic about AI drug development, with 40% believing AI can effectively predict the effects of a treatment

53% are confident that healthcare innovation, such as AI cancer detection tools, can help to cure deadly diseases

38% believe AI could soon replace doctors, while nearly one in seven believe the technology will save jobs in the healthcare industry

Max Votek, a pharmacist-turned-entrepreneur and a co-founder of Customertimes, believes AI could revitalize America's struggling healthcare sector, commenting: "With the right supervision and processes in place, AI has the potential to breathe new life into the healthcare field—without burdening struggling patients with crippling medical debt. AI appointment scheduling software that reduces wait times and AI medical imaging that delivers near-instant diagnoses are no longer the work of science fiction. The technology is here, and we're already seeing the benefits of AI in hospitals and surgeries. Given the sector is in such ill health, it's welcomed news that the American public is already on board with AI's transformative potential.

"We know that people place huge amounts of faith in medical practitioners. The good news is, AI's potential isn't in replacing your trusted doctors and nurses but supercharging their efficiency to deliver better outcomes for you and those around you," — Votek added.

About Customertimes

Customertimes offers best-in-class digital engineering services to help companies succeed in today's fast-paced business environment. With a global reach, wide industry focus, and deep software expertise, it delivers exceptional results regardless of project scale or complexity. Offering a customer-centric approach, Customertimes works with businesses to understand their challenges and develop custom solutions that deliver true value, specializing in five key verticals: life sciences, finance services and insurance, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and software (full-cycle product development). Headquartered in New York City, and with offices in London; Paris; Toronto; Kyiv, Ukraine; Riga, Latvia; Warsaw, Poland; and Podgorica, Montenegro; Customertimes has the global reach to support businesses in every market.

