Customized UV-Visible Measurements: OEM solutions for method development and routine measurements

m-oem is pleased to announce the release of its Discover-It-Yourself (DIY) UV-Visible-NIR modules at Pittcon 2024. These new systems expand the DIY platform, allowing customers to develop new applications and measurement solutions for Visible-only, UV-Visible, or UV-Vis-NIR measurements. Leveraging the accuracy and reliability of B&W Tek component light sources and spectrometers, the new DIY modules perform absorption, transmission, or reflectance measurements in a wide range of industries and applications. m-oem's continued expansion of the DIY series simplifies application, measurement and instrument development in Raman and UV, visible and NIR spectroscopy. m-oem will display the new DIY systems in booth #2725 at Pittcon 2024. Complete product information, specifications and configuration options can be found on our website.
PLAINSBORO, N.J., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Choose Your Performance
Our DIY systems are pre-configured for Visible-only, UV-Visible, and UV-Vis-NIR measurements. Each configuration includes a matched light source and detector to provide optimum performance. Our entry-level Visible-only system is ideal for education and routine QC measurements. The UV-Visible configuration balances price and performance, covering the widest spectral range. For research-quality results in an easy-to-optimize configuration, look to the UV-Vis-NIR package.
Mounting Plate for Organized Setup
Each DIY package includes an M6 optical plate to securely mount system components- configure from our recommendations or design it yourself! The plate is large enough to accommodate custom components, such as an in-line filter holder.
Ready-To-Go Sampling
All tiers of performance include fiber optic cables for easy operation and a cuvette holder that accepts standard 10mm cuvettes, with other possible path-lengths. Enhanced 400um fiber cables support wavelength ranges in each tier.
Weblink:
m-oem.com
Keywords:
Raman spectroscopy, discover it yourself, DIY, component, light source, OEM, UV, visible, NIR, absorption, reflectance
About Metrohm
Metrohm is one of the world's most trusted manufacturers of high-precision laboratory and process analysis instruments. The company was founded in 1943 by engineer Bertold Suhner in Herisau, Switzerland, where it is headquartered to this day. Metrohm offers a comprehensive portfolio of analytical technologies ranging from titration and ion chromatography to near-infrared and Raman spectroscopy, as well as several other techniques. Metrohm sells its products and provides services through its local subsidiaries and exclusive distributors in more than 120 countries worldwide. In a nutshell, our mission is to help customers from virtually every industry analyze and maintain the quality of their products at every stage in the manufacturing process and beyond. Since 1982, Metrohm has been owned 100% by the non-profit Metrohm Foundation. This foundation keeps to its purpose to support charitable, philanthropic, and cultural projects in eastern Switzerland and, above all, ensure the independence of the company.
Media Contact
Connor Gleeson, Metrohm Spectro, Inc., 1 7322301602, [email protected], www.m-oem.com
SOURCE Metrohm Spectro, Inc.
Share this article