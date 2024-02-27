Customized UV-Visible Measurements: OEM solutions for method development and routine measurements

m-oem's continued expansion of the DIY series simplifies application, measurement and instrument development in Raman and UV, visible and NIR spectroscopy. m-oem will display the new DIY systems in booth #2725 at Pittcon 2024. Complete product information can be found on our website. Post this

Mounting Plate for Organized Setup

Each DIY package includes an M6 optical plate to securely mount system components- configure from our recommendations or design it yourself! The plate is large enough to accommodate custom components, such as an in-line filter holder.

Ready-To-Go Sampling

All tiers of performance include fiber optic cables for easy operation and a cuvette holder that accepts standard 10mm cuvettes, with other possible path-lengths. Enhanced 400um fiber cables support wavelength ranges in each tier.

About Metrohm

Metrohm is one of the world's most trusted manufacturers of high-precision laboratory and process analysis instruments. The company was founded in 1943 by engineer Bertold Suhner in Herisau, Switzerland, where it is headquartered to this day. Metrohm offers a comprehensive portfolio of analytical technologies ranging from titration and ion chromatography to near-infrared and Raman spectroscopy, as well as several other techniques. Metrohm sells its products and provides services through its local subsidiaries and exclusive distributors in more than 120 countries worldwide. In a nutshell, our mission is to help customers from virtually every industry analyze and maintain the quality of their products at every stage in the manufacturing process and beyond. Since 1982, Metrohm has been owned 100% by the non-profit Metrohm Foundation. This foundation keeps to its purpose to support charitable, philanthropic, and cultural projects in eastern Switzerland and, above all, ensure the independence of the company.

