Customs and Border Protection Expands Adoption of Auterion-powered Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems

"Empowering our valued customers at CBP is at the heart of Auterion's mission and we are delighted to enhance their operational efficiency through these systems," said Errol Farr, President of Auterion Government Solutions. Post this

Auterion initially delivered several unmanned vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) ISR systems for an operational evaluation and field assessment under the CBP's SUAS CSOP program in early 2023. Auterion Mission Control, the ground control app to plan and execute autonomous missions for any AuterionOS-powered vehicle, was also provided as part of the system. These complete systems provided CBP with state of the art ISR VTOL capabilities and an intuitive user interface that simplified mission planning and execution and reduced the cognitive load for CBP operators.

In addition to the purchase of the systems, Auterion provided basic operator training and partnered with CBP to customize the unit's software to ensure the ISR functionality would enable successful missions. CBP exercised the option to order additional units after successful pilot testing of the systems.

"Empowering our valued customers at CBP is at the heart of Auterion's mission and we are delighted to enhance their operational efficiency through these systems," said Errol Farr, President of Auterion Government Solutions. "Our commitment to providing innovative solutions reaffirms that open architecture is the key for CBP and other government entities to swiftly expand their robotics fleets with new and enhanced capabilities."

Auterion-powered systems have been in use in commercial markets since 2017 and the expansion of its work into DoD and national security agencies validates the company's strategy to focus on open architecture and scalable platforms for the government market.

About Auterion Government Solutions

Auterion Government Solutions enables the rapid innovation, deployment, and evolution of robotics capabilities through the power, flexibility, and interoperability of open architecture software. Our software platform is a hardware-agnostic, interoperable operating system where autonomous capabilities, sensors, payloads, and new AI-driven features can pollinate across a diverse fleet of vehicles made by different manufacturers. With a diverse robotics ecosystem and the ability to choose onboard applications for mission-specific smart autonomous behaviors, AGS provides warfighters the tools needed to face tomorrow's challenges.

Learn more about Auterion Government Solutions at https://auterion-gs.com/.

Media Contact

Joyce Bosc, Boscobel on behalf of Auterion Government Solutions, 1 301-717-9529, [email protected], https://auterion-gs.com

Carrie Lake, Boscobel on behalf of Auterion Government Solutions, 1 703-624-7300, [email protected], https://auterion-gs.com

SOURCE Boscobel on behalf of Auterion Government Solutions