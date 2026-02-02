Customs Declarations UK Launches ICS2 Declarations Support, Enabling Seamless EU Safety and Security Filings Across All Transport Modes

Customs Declarations UK is a cloud-based customs declaration platform designed to simplify import, export, and safety and security filings for UK and EU businesses engaged in international trade. Post this

Comprehensive Coverage for All EU-Bound and Intra-EU Movements

Customs Declarations UK's ICS2 solution provides comprehensive support for businesses moving goods from Great Britain into the European Union, as well as for intra-EU movements where goods are transported from one EU Member State to another. This capability is critical for logistics providers, freight forwarders, carriers, and traders operating across multiple European jurisdictions who must comply with ICS2 requirements regardless of the shipment's origin or final destination within the EU customs territory.

"The implementation of ICS2 represents a significant evolution in EU customs compliance, and we recognized early on that our customers needed a solution that could handle the full complexity of these requirements" said Jawahir Lal Lund, CEO of Customs Declarations UK. "Whether you're shipping office equipment from Manchester to Rotterdam, or coordinating intra-EU movements between multiple Member States, our platform provides the same guided, validated filing experience that has made CDUK the trusted choice for thousands of UK customs declarations. We've designed this solution to remove the complexity from ICS2 compliance, allowing businesses to focus on moving goods efficiently rather than navigating regulatory requirements."

Built for Simplicity, Designed for Compliance

The CDUK ICS2 solution integrates seamlessly into the platform's existing customs declaration infrastructure, offering users a familiar, intuitive interface enhanced with ICS2-specific functionality:

Step-by-step guided wizards that adapt to each shipment's transport mode and business model

Support for all ICS2 filing types across air, maritime, road, and rail transport

Real-time validation checks to ensure data completeness and accuracy before submission

Reusable party and commodity profiles to streamline repeat filings

Clone functionality to replicate previous declarations with minimal data re-entry

Secure cloud-based architecture with full audit trail and status tracking

Dedicated customer support and technical assistance

Getting Started with ICS2 on Customs Declarations UK Platform

Businesses with upcoming EU movements requiring ICS2 ENS filings can begin using the CDUK platform immediately. The onboarding process is streamlined, with the CDUK support team available to confirm requirements, configure accounts, and provide guidance on filing workflows.

For more information about Customs Declarations UK's ICS2 solution, or to discuss specific compliance requirements and volume-based pricing, businesses can contact the CDUK team via the company website at www.customs-declarations.uk.

About Customs Declarations UK

Customs Declarations UK is a cloud-based customs declaration platform designed to simplify import, export, and safety and security filings for UK and EU businesses engaged in international trade. Founded by industry veterans with over 20 years of software and SaaS development experience, CDUK provides a user-friendly, fully validated solution for submitting declarations to HMRC's Customs Declaration Service (CDS) and now the EU's Import Control System 2 (ICS2).

The platform combines intuitive wizard-based workflows, automated data validation, secure cloud infrastructure, and expert customer support to help businesses of all sizes achieve customs compliance with confidence. CDUK serves a diverse client base ranging from small enterprises to major logistics providers, with integration across key UK port Community System Providers and a strong track record of customer satisfaction.

Media Contact:

Sonal Nayyar

Customs Declarations UK

Website: www.customs-declarations.uk

Media Contact

Sonal Nayyar, Customs Declarations UK, 44 208 135 6066, [email protected], https://www.customs-declarations.uk/

SOURCE Customs Declarations UK