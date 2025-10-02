Cutalong at Tributer Resort Unveils Membership Opportunities Ahead of Luxury Real Estate Launch

"It's a luxury golf experience that can be enjoyed by members and resort guests, and with new real estate offerings and limited memberships available, discerning golfers and families are now taking advantage and building traditions that can be passed down through generations." Post this

New members will enjoy priority access to the highly anticipated Villas, Cottages, and Cooper Estates homesites debuting in 2026. Those who purchase real estate within 24 months of joining will also receive a 40 percent credit toward their membership deposit, seamlessly uniting ownership with the club's exclusive lifestyle.

The Cutalong Golf Club real estate opportunity includes 22 golf villas and 34 cottages—member-owned yet available to select guests through luxury Stay & Play packages. Beyond this, Tributer Resort's vision encompasses more than 900 residences, complemented by curated amenities such as a hydrotherapy center, chef-led dining, wellness programs, and lakeside recreation, including paddleboarding and sunset cruises.

"The Cutalong development has evolved into a premier national lifestyle golf destination thanks to the vision of Reef," said Chris Baird, Director of Membership at Cutalong. "It's a luxury golf experience that can be enjoyed by members and resort guests, and with new real estate offerings and limited memberships available, discerning golfers and families are now taking advantage and building traditions that can be passed down through generations. That is what excites us the most."

Mining the Past, Shaping the Future at Cutalong Golf Club

The cornerstone of the property is the Cutalong Golf Club, situated on property that connects the past with the future. During the 19th and early 20th centuries, the land was part of the Gold-Pyrite Belt, where miners dug for copper, pyrite and traces of gold. Shafts and tramways, and even rail spurs, were established throughout the property, supporting a thriving but rugged local economy. Over time, the mines were abandoned, leaving behind relics of another era hidden under Virginia's rolling hills.

The golf course pays homage to great golf architects like Charles Blair Macdonald, Donald Ross, Alister MacKenzie, Harry Colt, James Braid, and others, while also weaving in the story of the land itself. The result is an 18-hole journey that feels both timeless and distinctly new. Classic "template" holes are reinterpreted through the contours of Lake Anna's hills, where the course is routed in a way to take in its bold history. Wide fairways sweep with the natural landforms, setting up bold attack angles into sprawling greens with fun contours. Cutalong is not just a fun test of golf—it is a walk-through of mining history.

Membership at Cutalong is about more than access to championship golf—it's about becoming part of a vibrant community of legacy and leisure where members can connect, relax, and create lasting memories.

For more information on membership and real estate opportunities, visit www.tributer.com.

About Reef Capital Partners:

Reef Capital Partners is a vertically integrated real estate investment, development, and operations firm dedicated to enhancing communities through transformative and impactful projects across North America. Reef creates a sense of belonging to something extraordinary by delivering unforgettable experiences that endure for generations.

Signature developments include Black Desert Resort, a 600-acre luxury destination in Greater Zion featuring a Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course, curated residences, and premier events like PGA TOUR and LPGA Tour tournaments, and Marcella Club, home to exclusive communities with a Tiger Woods-designed championship golf course and world-class amenities. Reef's portfolio also includes Red Mountain Resort, Coco Palms Resort, Main and Sky, Sweetens Cove, Cutalong at Tributer Resort, and Boardwalk Hotel at Lake Anna, showcasing the firm's commitment to innovative design, sustainability, and community impact.

By aligning investment expertise with development vision, Reef Capital Partners is reshaping the future of luxury living, hospitality, and recreation. Learn more at www.reefcp.com.

