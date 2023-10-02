"Cutting Carbon" Webinar Series to Feature Multidisciplinary Perspectives on Reducing the Embodied Carbon of Building Projects

SGH experts will discuss overall sustainability concerns, building enclosure system design, structural material considerations, and fireproofing approaches.
WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) will host a four-part webinar series in October describing the impacts of embodied carbon on building projects and exploring how the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry has responded to calls for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. These complimentary learning sessions will feature SGH experts holding carbon-related discussions from varying angles, including overall sustainability concerns, building enclosure system design, structural material considerations, and fireproofing approaches.
For decades, the industry has focused on lowering operational carbon in buildings by decreasing energy usage. However, experts now recognize the importance of reducing the embodied carbon in construction projects caused by extracting, fabricating, transporting, installing, maintaining, and disposing of building materials and raw material components. To address this, industry programs such as the American Institute of Architects' 2030 Commitment and the Structural Engineering Institute's SE 2050 Commitment aim for net-zero emissions before the effects of climate change become irreversible. As a signatory member of SE 2050, SGH is eager to support these programs and encourage the ongoing conversation.
"Global temperatures are increasing, and our profession is in a powerful position to help. At SGH, our people feel we have the obligation to reduce the environmental impact of our building projects," said Niklas Vigener, SGH Chief Technical Officer. "We know that our work contributes to carbon emissions, and we recognize that we have the expertise to do something about it. I'm looking forward to seeing these conversations and learning what more we can do to bring about sustainable change in the industry."
The "Cutting Carbon" series features four sessions:
- 3 October: Embodied Carbon 101 (Part 1), presented by Julia Hogroian and Andrea Bono.
- 10 October: Facades, Glazing, and Roofing (Part 2), presented by Anna Burhoe, John Jackson, and Travis St. Louis.
- 17 October: Structural Steel and Concrete (Part 3), presented- by Eric Fleet, Julia Hogroian, and Matthew Sander.
- 24 October: Fireproofing and Wood Structures (Part 4), presented by Kevin Black, Michael Richard, and Mark Webster.
All sessions will be held on Tuesday afternoons at 12:00 p.m., EDT. Participants will earn 1.0 AIA CES Learning Unit (LU/HSW) for attending the live webinar. Registration is free and space is limited.
Simpson Gumpertz & Heger (SGH) is a national engineering firm committed to delivering holistic advice for our clients' most complex challenges. We leverage our collective and diverse experience, technical expertise, and industry knowledge of structures and building enclosures, advanced analysis, performance & code consulting, and applied science & research to deliver unrivaled, comprehensive solutions that drive superior performance. With more than 600 employees in eight office locations throughout the United States, SGH's industry-leading teams constantly seek to advance the meaning of what's possible. For more information, please visit http://www.sgh.com.
