"Cutting Carbon" Webinar Series to Feature Multidisciplinary Perspectives on Reducing the Embodied Carbon of Building Projects

"Global temperatures are increasing, and our profession is in a powerful position to help. At SGH, our people feel we have the obligation to reduce the environmental impact of our building projects," said Niklas Vigener, SGH Chief Technical Officer. "We know that our work contributes to carbon emissions, and we recognize that we have the expertise to do something about it. I'm looking forward to seeing these conversations and learning what more we can do to bring about sustainable change in the industry."

The "Cutting Carbon" series features four sessions:

All sessions will be held on Tuesday afternoons at 12:00 p.m., EDT. Participants will earn 1.0 AIA CES Learning Unit (LU/HSW) for attending the live webinar. Registration is free and space is limited.

