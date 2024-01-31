Cutting-Edge AI-Technology Powers x2Systems, Inc.'s Newest BI Platform

"x2 BotSquad has six different AI bots, all designed to carry out specific functions based on user prompts," said Kirt Phillips, founder & CEO of x2Systems. "Users can easily ask questions like 'What product generated the most revenue in 2023?' and see the results in seconds." Post this

Core Commissions, x2Systems' SCM platform, is recognized as an industry leader, securing winning spots on SoftwareReviews' Annual Data Quadrant Report for the past two consecutive years.

"Sales compensation is based on key revenue and financial performance analytics," said Kirt Phillips, founder & CEO of x2Systems, Inc. "This requires SCM platforms to be able to merge data from multiple sources and easily audit the data to ensure accurate calculations for incentive payments, making it an optimal platform for managing virtually any type of complex BI operation."

As part of their BI suite of features, x2Systems' platform provides users with instant and robust auditing capabilities, including their proprietary audit views that allow users to trace each calculation result to the rules and data sources involved with a single click.

x2 BotSquad was first and foremost developed with ease of use in mind. Prompted by the idea of making the user feel as though there was an assistant right beside them while using the system, x2 BotSquad's ensemble of specialized AI-generative bots assist users with report creation, automated auditing, and identifying data discrepancies. The more advanced bot features allow users to create and modify rules instantly.

"x2 BotSquad has six different AI bots, all designed to carry out specific functions based on user prompts," said Kirt. "Users can easily ask questions like 'What product generated the most revenue in 2023?' or provide prompts such as 'Create a dashboard to show totals by region' and see the results in seconds."

In addition to the features mentioned above, x2 BotSquad's growing list of functionality includes:

Intelligent Data Management

Custom Form Generation

Performance Metrics

Learn more about x2 BotSquad and the service options available at www.x2botsquad.com.

About x2Systems, Inc.

Founded in 2005, x2Systems is a B2B SaaS business intelligence (BI) platform that simplifies and automates a range of BI functions for midsized enterprise companies including sales compensation management (SCM), KPI production, and data extraction, translation, and loading (ETL) functions.

Over the past two decades in the BI space, x2Systems' platforms have been exposed to a wide range of complex and varied business requirements, which have expanded and strengthened the functionality substantially. Throughout this time, there has been no rule so complex that x2Systems was not able to fully automate it.

Learn more about x2Systems, Inc. and their platforms at www.x2systemsinc.com.

