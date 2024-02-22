Cutting Edge Counsel/Capital Announces Rebrand to PathLight Law: A New Era of Mission-Aligned Legal Solutions

"We are thrilled to unveil our new brand, PathLight Law, which showcases our ongoing commitment to guiding mission-driven organizations towards a brighter future," said Kim Arnone, Managing Partner at PathLight Law. Post this

PathLight Law's broad range of legal services includes community investment fund formation and capital raising, entity formation and structuring, securities and capital-raising legal strategy and deployment, nonprofit structuring and compliance, cooperative and stakeholder ownership guidance, tax advising, employee compensation plans, acquisitions, and more. The firm's team of knowledgeable attorneys combine legal expertise with a deep commitment for socioeconomic responsibility, guiding clients towards solutions that are in alignment with their values and goals.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new brand, PathLight Law, which showcases our ongoing commitment to guiding mission-driven organizations towards a brighter future," said Kim Arnone, Managing Partner at PathLight Law.

The collaboration with CoPeace Marketing, a marketing and branding company within the CoPeace family of companies, and KidGlov, a website development company specializing in purpose-driven organizations, has been instrumental in helping to refine PathLight Law's vision and identity.

"We are excited to be a part of this rebranding journey alongside PathLight Law," said Craig Jonas, CEO of CoPeace PBC. "Through this partnership, we believe we have developed a brand that truly embodies PathLight Law's vision and authentic work to illuminate the path forward for organizations striving to make a positive impact in the world."

"At PathLight Law, we are dedicated to empowering our clients to navigate complex legal issues, while staying true to their missions and values," added Sarah Kaplan, Partner at PathLight Law.

"Though our name may have changed, our commitment to supporting organizations leading the charge for a more just and sustainable world remains," said Brian Beckon, Partner at PathLight Law. "This rebrand only enhances the longstanding dedication of our legal team towards a more inclusive, equitable economy for all."

PathLight Law's new brand, including its website and newsletter, will be rolled out gradually over the coming weeks. Clients and partners will continue to receive the same exceptional level of service and professionalism they have come to expect.

For upcoming information about PathLight Law, please visit pathlightlaw.com.

About PathLight Law

PathLight Law is a mission-driven law firm providing a broad range of services for social enterprises, nonprofits, cooperatives, and community investment funds. With a focus on strategies for raising community capital, PathLight Law also supports clients in every phase of their journey – from formation through financing, to supporting ongoing operations and growth planning. Together with our clients, we implement solutions for a brighter world.

About CoPeace PBC

CoPeace, a certified B Corp and a public-benefit corporation is an impact-driven holding company committed to helping impactful companies grow. We are building a portfolio of carefully selected businesses with measurable social and environmental impact, while also offering consulting services to for-profit organizations dedicated to positive change. CoPeace prioritizes moral, ethical, and responsible actions towards society and the environment, with justice, equity, and inclusion as integral pillars supporting our mission. We are recognized as an Emerging Impact Manager in the ImpactAssets 50 2023. Learn more at copeace.com.

About KidGlov

KidGlov is a boutique, full-service advertising, branding and marketing agency, and a certified B Corp, which specializes in nonprofit marketing, healthcare marketing, financial marketing, social impact marketing and purpose-driven businesses. The woman-owned agency has been named as a Best Places to Work, and has won several accolades for its work, including awards from the American Marketing Association, Public Relations Society of America and the American Advertising Federation. Learn more about KidGlov at kidglov.com, and listen to our Agency for Change podcast.

