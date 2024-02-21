Cutting Edge Data Reveals Improved Sensitivity of PD Motor Progression with Wearable Sensors, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how digital endpoints of gait and balance in Parkinson's disease (PD), combined with machine learning, provide more sensitivity to disease progression than the movement disorder society-sponsored revision of the unified Parkinson's disease rating scale (MDS-UPDRS) Part III (or traditional endpoints). The featured speakers will discuss how (by capturing a composite score of digital measures of bradykinesia with wearable sensors) a better signal of disease progression can be obtained compared to independent measurements. Attendees will gain insights into the future directions of wearable sensors and digital motor endpoints in clinical trials to monitor the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.
TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The development and deployment of disease-modifying interventions for Parkinson's disease (PD) have been limited due to a lack of objective, accurate and reliable measures of progression. As such, the adoption of digital technologies has increased in recent years with the intent to overcome the poor sensitivity of conventional rating scales currently used as the gold standard in clinical trials. However, natural history studies incorporating digital motor endpoints in PD are sparse. Excitingly, data recently published from key longitudinal studies reveal cutting-edge evidence demonstrating that digital endpoints of motor progression are more sensitive than conventional clinical scales.
Join Clario, along with their guest speakers, as they discuss the latest research and clinical developments in which wearable sensor detection of progression is impacting the field of Parkinson's research. The featured speakers will present data from longitudinal progression investigations, including the Oxford Quantification in Parkinsonism (OxQUIP) study, the Wearable Assessments in the Clinic and Home in Parkinson's Disease (WATCH-PD) study and more.
Join Kristen Sowalsky, PhD, DC, VP, Medical & Scientific Affairs, Precision Motion, Clario; Chrystalina Antoniades, PhD, Associate Professor of Clinical Neuroscience, University of Oxford; Tairmae Kangarloo, PhD(c), Associate Director, Digital Strategy, Takeda; and Fay Horak, PhD, PT, Chief Scientist, Precision Motion, Clario; Professor of Neurology, Oregon Health & Science University, for the live webinar on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).
