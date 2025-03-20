Cutting Edge Florida Cancer Clinic Specifies Penetron Technology for a Durable Concrete Foundation

Once Penetron's crystalline waterproofing technology is activated by moisture, it lasts for the service life of the concrete and provides a self-healing capability that seals any hairline cracks that could appear later on. Post this

In contrast to traditional X-ray treatment that radiates everything in its path, proton beam therapy uses positively charged atomic particles (protons) that release their energy within a specified target area, i.e., the tumor. Using a pencil beam scan to deliver precise doses results in lower entrance radiation and virtually none beyond the tumor.

"Penetron USA is privileged to be part of such cutting-edge medical technology," notes Dale Williams, General Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "With this project, I've learned how the much lower doses of radiation of the proton beam that hit healthy tissue close to a tumor cause less damage and negative side effects in patients. This treatment is ideal for people with tumors close to, or even inside vital organs, such as your brain or heart."

Designed by Perkins & Will Architects, the three-story oncology facility is a 225,000-ft2 (20,455 m2) building featuring two proton beam treatment rooms, one carbon ion treatment room, two linear accelerators, CT and MRI patient imaging, patient exam areas, and treatment planning spaces for clinical staff.

"Due to the Jacksonville construction site's proximity to the Intercoastal Waterway and the region's humid subtropical climate, high groundwater is always an issue for builders," explains Dale Williams. "In collaboration with Cemex, the ready-mix concrete supplier, we recommended PENETRON ADMIX– in lieu of a competitive product – as the optimal integral waterproofing solution for all below-grade concrete structures of the Mayo Clinic Proton Therapy facility."

PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified to treat 2,000 yds3 of concrete mix to protect the facility's below-grade concrete foundation slabs, retaining walls, and vaults from deterioration due to high groundwater levels.

"Once Penetron's crystalline waterproofing technology is activated by moisture, it lasts for the service life of the concrete and provides a self-healing capability that seals any hairline cracks that could appear later on," adds Dale Williams.

