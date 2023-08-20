Cutting-Edge IV Therapy is Officially Touching Down in Phoenix!

To celebrate their arrival, The DRIPBaR Phoenix is offering 50% off any IV drip as well as a FREE B12 Shot when you book before opening day! Tweet this

The DRIPBaR Phoenix is owned and operated by Tony and Alana Pederson. Over the last several years, the two have been on a health journey through nutrition and lifestyle improvements. After researching various aspects of nutrition and trying IV therapy, the Pedersons were committed to building a business that provided proven health results to the community.

The Pedersons are particularly excited to offer a suite of hydrating therapies, which is especially important in the Phoenix area; as well as NAD+ for longevity, High-Dose Vitamin C for cancer patients or those with chronic illness – all of which are designed to help people live more healthy, vibrant lives.

Customers can choose from a variety of IV Lifestyle and IV Health Support Drips, designed to help them look and feel their best. If you're looking for an extra boost but don't have time for a full vitamin infusion, try an IM Shots, with six varieties to choose from.

To celebrate their arrival, The DRIPBaR Phoenix is offering 50% off any IV drip as well as a FREE B12 Shot when you book before opening day!

Appointments can be booked here!

About The DRIPBaR

Founded in 2016, The DRIPBaR is a nationwide franchise focused on helping people obtain their best physical and mental health using intravenous therapies.

Through advances in cellular and biological science, The DRIPBaR helps clients fight the consequences of chronic illness, address the effects of aging, and achieve balanced wellness. With a focus on ever-evolving treatments and medical advancements, the franchise hopes to shorten the gap between concierge and treatment-based medicine.

The DRIPBaR already has more than 600 additional locations in various stages of development across 28 states, with over 60 currently open and operating. For more information, visit their website.

Media Contact

Tony Pederson, The DRIPBaR Phoenix Biltmore, AZ, 1 (602) 523-3090, [email protected], https://www.thedripbar.com/phoenix-biltmore/

Alana Pederson, The DRIPBaR Phoenix Biltmore, AZ, 1 (602) 523-3090, [email protected], https://www.thedripbar.com/phoenix-biltmore/

SOURCE The DRIPBaR Phoenix Biltmore, AZ