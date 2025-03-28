Cutting-Edge PK and Immunogenicity Strategies for Next-Generation ADCs, ARCs, and Conjugated Biotherapeutics, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Having a therapeutic entity with multiple distinct components means that we need to have analytical methodologies for various components. Post this

ADCs tend to consist of a toxic small molecule payload attached via a linker to an antibody. The application of these drugs had mainly been in oncology where their mode of action is for the antibody to attach at the desired target site with subsequent release of the small molecule to combat tumor cells. Recently, we have seen a much wider application or use of "ADCs" to other modalities such as antibody-peptide conjugates, ARCs or even other more complicated multi-functional entities.

Having a therapeutic entity with multiple distinct components means that we need to have analytical methodologies for various components. Traditionally, LC-MS/MS has mainly been applied to the quantitation of the small molecule payload or the linker moiety. Ligand-binding assays had been successful for quantitation of the intact ADC or the antibody portion.

The expert speakers will discuss the latest and greatest conjugation technologies (ADCs, ARCs/siRNA/Oligo's, antibody-peptide conjugates) and how best to support them bioanalytically. Those attending will specifically have the benefit of learning which PK methods are required for bioanalysis of conjugated drugs, various platforms used for PK methods, strategies for selection of the platform to be used for PK methods and PK case studies of conjugated drugs.

Additionally, this webinar will discuss immunogenicity strategies and case studies for support of conjugated drugs. Attendees will also learn what critical reagents are needed/recommended for support of conjugated drugs, challenges with multiplexing PK assays and regulatory expectations. Register for this webinar to learn how best to address these challenges.

Join experts from KCAS Bio, Dominic Warrino, PhD, Senior Director of Scientific Services; and Dawn Dufield, PhD, Scientific Officer, Mass Spectrometry, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Cutting-Edge PK and Immunogenicity Strategies for Next-Generation ADCs, ARCs, and Conjugated Biotherapeutics.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks