Cutting-Edge Psychiatry Practice in Rockville Introduces Innovative TMS Therapy

Bright Horizons Psychiatry introduces Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy. This non-invasive and innovative approach aims to provide relief for conditions like depression, anxiety, and OCD, aligning with the practice's commitment to evidence-based and compassionate care. TMS Therapy utilizes magnetic energy to stimulate specific brain regions, enhancing brain function and transforming patients' mental health.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bright Horizons Psychiatry, a prominent psychiatric practice in Rockville, MD, joyfully introduces Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy as a groundbreaking option for patients seeking relief from conditions like depression, anxiety, and OCD. Led by Dr. Amir Etesam, a distinguished psychiatrist trained at Johns Hopkins, the practice is dedicated to evidence-based treatments for optimal patient outcomes.

Bright Horizons Psychiatry strives to provide comprehensive and compassionate care to individuals dealing with psychiatric illnesses. The addition of TMS Therapy allows them to offer a non-invasive and innovative treatment approach that can profoundly influence the well-being of their patients.

TMS is an advanced therapy utilizing magnetic energy to stimulate specific brain regions that may not function optimally in individuals with mental health disorders. By delivering magnetic impulses, TMS reactivates dormant brain cells, enhancing brain function and transforming the way individuals think and feel.

Alongside TMS Therapy, Bright Horizons Psychiatry provides a range of services, including medication management, Esketamine treatment, and telehealth options for convenient access to care. With a devoted team, including Nurse Practitioner Shelly Valliath, the practice ensures that patients receive personalized and expert care tailored to their specific needs.

Bright Horizons Psychiatry is thrilled to offer TMS as part of its comprehensive mental health treatment options. To learn more about TMS or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.brighthorizonpsychiatry.com

