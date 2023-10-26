Cutting Edge Spine Announces Notice of Issuance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office regarding Patent No. US 11,771,482 B2: IMPLANTS FOR TISSUE FIXATION AND FUSION

"Our patent position affords us the ability to freely develop a broad portfolio of patent protected trabecular fixation devices for all orthopedic applications, while at the same time confidently protect our market position both present and future." said Randy Roof- President & CEO. Post this

"Our patent position affords us the ability to freely develop a broad portfolio of patent protected trabecular fixation devices for all orthopedic applications, while at the same time confidently protect our market position both present and future." said Randy Roof- President & CEO; Founder of Cutting Edge Spine. "Our first such 510(k) cleared spinal system, T-FIX™3DSI Joint Fusion System, was introduced to the market in late spring of this year and it has quickly positioned Cutting Edge Spine as a front-runner in the fast growing SI fixation market."

Founded in 2009, Cutting Edge Spine (CES) is a privately-owned medical device organization headquartered in Mineral Springs, NC. The Company is dedicated to developing and commercializing patented 'passively smart' orthopedic technologies that are transformational relative to clinical benefit to the patient without driving up the cost of care.

