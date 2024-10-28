Cutting Through the Noise: Data-Driven Physician Engagement in Precision Medicine, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The webinar will also provide a practical walkthrough of successful digital engagement strategies, illustrating an omnichannel approach that utilizes lab data to boost the adoption of biomarkers and therapies. Post this

She will showcase recent methods that use prospective diagnostics data to reach physicians exactly when they make treatment recommendations. Moreover, she will explore how integrating real-world data can improve the accuracy of a patient and their provider identification, ensuring that the right message reaches the right physician.

The webinar will also provide a practical walkthrough of successful digital engagement strategies, illustrating an omnichannel approach that utilizes lab data to boost the adoption of biomarkers and therapies. Attendees will also learn why commercial success in precision medicine necessitates a distinct approach to clinical education, focusing on targeted and timely interactions with healthcare providers.

Additionally, the speaker will discuss real-world examples of educational campaigns and examine metrics that have effectively measured return on investment in these contexts. Attendees will learn how prospective diagnostics data can be harnessed and how educational strategies can be implemented to drive the adoption of innovative treatments and maximize commercial success in precision medicine.

Join this webinar to discover how leveraging data can enhance physician engagement, optimize testing and treatment recommendations and ultimately drive the adoption of precision medicine.

Join Gosia Leitch, VP of Engagement Solutions, Diaceutics, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Cutting Through the Noise: Data-Driven Physician Engagement in Precision Medicine.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks