Cutting Through the Noise: Data-Driven Physician Engagement in Precision Medicine, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn why precision medicine commercial success requires a different approach to clinical education. Attendees will learn how prospective diagnostics data can be used to reach physicians at the right time when they make treatment recommendations. The featured speaker will discuss how to design omnichannel education to accelerate novel biomarker and treatment adoption. The speaker will also share examples of educational campaigns and metrics that have been used to track return on investment (ROI).
TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To encourage precision medicine adoption, a different approach to physician education is required. This webinar will demonstrate how data and omnichannel strategies can enhance engagement by precisely targeting physicians treating patients with relevant biomarkers.
In this webinar, attendees will explore how leveraging laboratory data can drastically accelerate the adoption of novel treatments, enabling rapid engagement with physicians within 24 hours after a patient tests positive for a relevant biomarker. The speaker will delve into strategies for cutting through the noise of a highly saturated digital environment to effectively reach and engage physicians.
She will showcase recent methods that use prospective diagnostics data to reach physicians exactly when they make treatment recommendations. Moreover, she will explore how integrating real-world data can improve the accuracy of a patient and their provider identification, ensuring that the right message reaches the right physician.
The webinar will also provide a practical walkthrough of successful digital engagement strategies, illustrating an omnichannel approach that utilizes lab data to boost the adoption of biomarkers and therapies. Attendees will also learn why commercial success in precision medicine necessitates a distinct approach to clinical education, focusing on targeted and timely interactions with healthcare providers.
Additionally, the speaker will discuss real-world examples of educational campaigns and examine metrics that have effectively measured return on investment in these contexts. Attendees will learn how prospective diagnostics data can be harnessed and how educational strategies can be implemented to drive the adoption of innovative treatments and maximize commercial success in precision medicine.
Join this webinar to discover how leveraging data can enhance physician engagement, optimize testing and treatment recommendations and ultimately drive the adoption of precision medicine.
Join Gosia Leitch, VP of Engagement Solutions, Diaceutics, for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 1pm EST (10am PST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Cutting Through the Noise: Data-Driven Physician Engagement in Precision Medicine.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Contact:
Vera Kovacevic
Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371
Email: [email protected]
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article